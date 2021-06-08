Snapshot Nissan and Bandai Namco create unique in-car sounds

New noises designed to be more intuitive than previous versions

No Australian models getting the features soon

Nissan has teamed up with gaming giant Bandai Namco to develop its future generations of in-car interaction between driver and machine.

The Group, responsible for such classics as Pac-Man and Tekken, was asked by Nissan to help develop in-cabin sounds for its range of cars, drawing on experience from years of creating video games which have an emotional connection to people.

Almost everything in a car's interior is programmed to make some sort of noise in some scenario, such as a warning for an open door, a seatbelt reminder or parking sensors, and it's those noises which Nissan wants Bandai Namco to reproduce.

3 Bandai Namco's Minamo Takahasi (front) in the sound development studio with Nissan's Hiroyuki Suzuki (back)

Nissan's lead engineer for in-car sound, Hiroyuki Suzuki, said the sounds inside the cabin should be full of feeling and immediately recognisable as Nissan's own unique sound.

"We wanted to make it easier to understand the information in the car and provide an emotional tone so people feel the Nissan brand," said Mr Suzuki.

"In game development, Bandai Namco's sound creators develop sounds that simulate players' intuitive understanding. We collaborated to create sounds which can help drivers have a similar intuitive understanding, in addition to creating sounds which will become synonymous with Nissan global models."

Sound director of Bandai Namco Research, Minamo Takahashi, believes sounds in video games are designed to help convey emotion while not being distracting, an ethos which carried over to the collaboration with Nissan.