The Nissan Qashqai small SUV has finally received an infotainment update that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to help boost its showroom appeal.

The addition of smartphone mirroring to the Qashqai’s antiquated infotainment system is the key feature of the 2020 update, but Nissan has also added additional active safety technology to the mid-spec ST+ variant, and a special edition N-Sport edition.

The Qashqai follows rivals such as the Mazda CX-3 and Toyota C-HR in being a late adopter of the popular smartphone pairing technology, that is now standard across the range with a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

All variants, except for entry-level ST, are also equipped with 3D satellite navigation with free downloadable updates for the first five years. Unlike the SD-card updates that require visits to Nissan dealerships, drivers can now update the maps themselves by downloading the software to a USB and transferring it to the infotainment system.

The MY20 update also provides a more affordable way to buy a safer Qashqai with additional safety tech previously only available in the range-topping Ti; with blind-sport warning, rear-cross traffic alert, high-beam assist, auto on/off headlights, driver fatigue alert, and fog lights now standard in the ST+.

The additional kit adds $1200 to the price of the ST+; though its $31,990 price tag is still less than the ST-L ($34,000) that merely adds autonomous emergency braking to the list of safety equipment above. The additional cost also brings creature comforts such as cloth and leather trim, heated seats, adjustable driver’s seat and 18-inch wheels.

Nissan has also added a special edition Qashqai N-Sport variant (pictured) that, for an additional $1000, adds cosmetic enhancements to the ST-L spec. These include body-coloured bumpers and wheel arches, side mouldings with silver trim, silver painted door mirrors, black interior headlining and bigger 19-inch wheels. It is limited to 600 units.

The range-topping Ti meanwhile gains pedestrian detection to its AEB system that operates at speeds up to 60km/h.

The MY20 update brings nothing by way of performance changes, with each version still powered by the 106kW/200Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that drives the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) in all but the ST manual, which features a six-speed self-shifter.

2020 Nissan Qashqai pricing