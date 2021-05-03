Porsche has just launched its first-ever in-car parking app for the Australian market.

Owners can now interact with parking garages just by using the 'Porsche Park App' which can be added to Apple CarPlay and accessed via the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) touchscreen.

The new app allows owners to be guided to off-street Porsche Park partners via in-car navigation.

Participating parking locations can be searched both by name and location, and owners can also save preferred parking locations.

4

Once at the parking garage, the driver is prompted to open the parking boom gate from the car’s infotainment display, negating the need to wind down a window to push buttons or take parking tickets from a machine.

Owners can observe how long they’ve been parked and how much it will cost directly from the mobile app, and when leaving they can once again exit and pay in a contactless manner.

The software for the convenient new app has been jointly developed between the Stuttgart firm and Aussie smart parking solutions provider, UbiPark.

The app is available now and can be downloaded for free through Apple’s App Store. Owners who download the app are also eligible for discounts at participating Porsche parking garages.

4

Although it is only currently available at certain parking facilities around Melbourne, such as the Rialto Tower and the Melbourne Arts Centre, Porsche says the app will be rolled out to the rest of Australia in the second half of 2021.

"Porsche owners are now able to experience a completely new way of parking," said Sam Curtis, Managing Director and CEO of Porsche Cars Australia.

"We continue to develop technology that enhances the Porsche driving experience."