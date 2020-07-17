2022 Range Rover Sport P400 pricing: New mild-hybrid petrol here in July

Following the Australian trend away from diesel and towards petrol and electrification, the MY22 Range Rover Sport line-up will introduce a new P400 in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

Land Rover says the new mild-hybrid P400 ‘Ingenium’ engine features a host of technologies that allow it to deliver 294kW/550Nm to all four wheels, including a twin-scroll turbocharger and an electric supercharger that "virtually eliminates lag".

Arriving in the middle of 2021, the P400 brings 48-volt mild-hybrid capabilities which can turn off the engine when stationary or harvest energy when the vehicle is decelerating.

The recuperated electric power is then deployed through ‘torque-assist’, which helps reduce engine work load and reduces CO2 emissions.

The P400 engine is said to return an 8.7 l/100 km fuel economy, and will power the Range Rover Sport from zero to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

“In-line six-cylinder engines are inherently better balanced than V6 designs and our all-new Ingenium unit builds on that promise to optimise efficiency in all operating conditions,” said executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover Nick Rogers.

Pricing for the new P400 mild-hybrid variant stands at $128,206 (before on-road costs) in SE specification, while the up-spec HSE grade costs $144,906.

The new in-line six-cylinder engine joins a number of other engine options for the MY22 Range Rover Sport line-up, including the 297kW P400e plug-in hybrid with its 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the P525 with 386kW 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol and the range-leading P575 423kW 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine in the Range Rover Sport SVR.

Three mild-hybrid diesel engines are also available, which use a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in various states of tune; D250 outputs 183kW, D300 boasts 221kW and the leading D350 stocks 258kW.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport line-up with the additional engines will go on sale in Australia from July 2021.

2022 Range Rover P400 Australian pricing