Rolls-Royce brings back Coachbuild division for bespoke models

One of the world's most exclusive car brands has re-opened its specialist division

28 May 2021
Jordan Mulach
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
  • Coachbuild department aimed at making unique models for customers
  • Only one Rolls-Royce one-off vehicle has been based on a monocoque chassis
  • Architecture of Luxury currently underpins entire model range

Rolls-Royce will return to building bespoke vehicles for its customers alongside its regular line-up as the Goodwood-based brand announced its plans to re-establish the Coachbuild division.

Steeped in almost 100 years of history, Rolls-Royce's coachbuilding team made special, one-off vehicles based on the company's existing platforms, though the art started to fade away in the late 20th century with the Phantom IV Limousine being the last separate chassis coachbuilt vehicle made by Rolls-Royce in 1972.

1972 Rolls Royce Phantom Iv
3
Rolls-Royce's last truly coachbuilt car based on a separate chassis, the 1972 Phantom IV Limousine

In 2013, Rolls-Royce was commissioned to build a coachbuilt two-door car which was inspired by some of its creations from the 1920s and 30s, resulting in the Sweptail, released in 2017 at an estimated cost of £10 million (AU$18.34 million).

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said it was the Sweptail commission which reignited the brand's desire to make coachbuilt vehicles, resulting in the re-establishment of the Coachbuild department.

“The ability to personalise almost every aspect of their motor car is one of the main reasons our patrons come to us," said Müller-Ötvös. 

"But we know some wish to go further still. In 2017, we stunned the world with our first fully coachbuilt motor car of the modern era, the spectacular Rolls-Royce Sweptail.

"This was, by definition, an entirely unique commission; but in our minds, it was the start of a journey.

1926 Rolls Royce 40
3
In 1926 the 40/50HP Phantom I Brougham De Ville was released as the first Rolls-Royce vehicle to be coachbuilt

"We have formally re-established our Coachbuild department for those patrons who wish to go beyond the existing restraints, and explore the almost limitless possibilities this opens up for them.

"We are able to offer our customers the opportunity to create a motor car in which every single element is hand-built to their precise individual requirements, as befits our status as a true luxury house.”

Rolls-Royce is expected to announce the structure of the Coachbuild division in the near future.

Jordan Mulach
Journalist

