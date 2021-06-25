Snapshot
- Electric cars will represent between 50-70 per cent of Škoda's model line-up by 2030
- Czech firm targeting carbon neutrality across all of its manufacturing facilities in nine years
- Rapid expansion into India, Russia, and North Africa could lead to a global sales potential of 1.5 million units per year
Škoda has unveiled its ambitious ‘Škoda Strategy 2030’ mission statement, which aims to make the Czech automaker greener, bigger, and better selling in Europe by the end of the decade.
“With our new Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030, we are providing specific answers on how we will successfully steer Škoda Auto through the transformation process and ensuring the company will be in an even stronger position in 2030 than it is today," Thomas Schäfer, Škoda CEO, said.
By 2030, the Mlada Boleslav firm wants its model line-up to be made up of between 50-70 per cent electric cars.
And in the same time frame, Škoda intends to reduce its carbon emissions by more than 50 per cent compared to the CO2 emissions it produced in 2020.
The carmaker also announced it will introduce three all-new electric models to complement its current fully electric vehicle – the Enyaq SUV.
It’s not known what these new EVs will be just yet, but considering Škoda’s parent company, Volkswagen, is keen on utilising its bespoke electric MEB platform as much as possible across its different brands, you can be sure these new cars will ride on the electric modular architecture.
Škoda’s new strategy also outlines plans for expanding into three new key markets – India, Russia and North Africa.
The Czech marque believes a successful market penetration in these three countries represents a possible sales windfall. In fact, Škoda says if these markets are entered correctly, it could contribute to a global sales potential of no less than 1.5 million units per year.
The automaker added it’s targeting being the best selling European car brand across these countries by 2030.
As part of its ‘India 2.0’ project, Škoda will shortly launch its first Indian-made vehicle – the Kushaq SUV.
Based heavily on Volkswagen’s T-Roc, the Kushaq is being assessed as a potential sales candidate for other emerging markets in the region.
Finally, Škoda's new 2030 strategy claims it will be carbon neutral across all of its manufacturing facilities in the Czech Republic and India by the end of the decade.
