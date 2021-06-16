Subscribe
Skoda set to introduce Kamiq 110TSI Ambition

Stock shortage forces Skoda to improvise model line-up

16 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Skoda Kamiq
Snapshot

  • 110TSI Ambition will be the new entry level Kamiq
  • High demand, low supply has forced Skoda to pull the 85TSI from sale
  • Monte Carlo and Limited Edition still available

Skoda Australia is set to introduce a 110TSI version of its Kamiq model to overcome a shortage of the base 85TSI variant.

The carmaker is preparing to face stock shortages following an announcement from parent company Volkswagen that it has been affected by the global semi-conductor supply issue.

A spokesperson for Skoda said the new Kamiq, would be "in dealerships shortly" – although they were not yet able to confirm a date.

Wearing the Ambition badge, which has been adopted by a variety of Skoda's mid-tier trims across its model range, the Kamiq 110TSI should be priced between the base 85TSI which was sold for $29,990 and the 110TSI Monte Carlo, on sale for $36,990.

2021 SKoda kamiq
The Kamiq 85TSI will be unavailable until later this year

With the delays on stock, Skoda said the 85TSI model will not be available again until later in 2021, meaning the line-up of Kamiq variants temporarily remains at the Monte Carlo and Limited Edition.

No specifications of equipment have been made available yet, though it's likely the Ambition will share features from the 85TSI and Monte Carlo.

