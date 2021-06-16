Snapshot 110TSI Ambition will be the new entry level Kamiq

High demand, low supply has forced Skoda to pull the 85TSI from sale

Monte Carlo and Limited Edition still available

Skoda Australia is set to introduce a 110TSI version of its Kamiq model to overcome a shortage of the base 85TSI variant.

The carmaker is preparing to face stock shortages following an announcement from parent company Volkswagen that it has been affected by the global semi-conductor supply issue.

A spokesperson for Skoda said the new Kamiq, would be "in dealerships shortly" – although they were not yet able to confirm a date.

Wearing the Ambition badge, which has been adopted by a variety of Skoda's mid-tier trims across its model range, the Kamiq 110TSI should be priced between the base 85TSI which was sold for $29,990 and the 110TSI Monte Carlo, on sale for $36,990.