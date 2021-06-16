Snapshot
- Golf, normal wheelbase Tiguan and Touareg affected
- Polo, T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and Passat ranges all fine
- VGA says current orders will be prioritised over new ones
VW has revealed its mainstay Golf, new normal wheelbase Tiguan and Touareg are the latest car models Down Under to be affected by the global semi-conductor shortage.
The lack of parts worldwide, coupled with international demand, is impacting the supply of some of the German carmaker’s model lines for the rest of this year, Volkswagen Group Australia said today.
If you’re after a Polo, T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and Passat ranges, the manufacturer has assured these are in safe supply at present – as is the upcoming Arteon which will return to Australia in the third quarter of this year.
VGA managing director Michael Bartsch said that difficulties in obtaining the desired production of certain models were a "fact of life for European importers".
"While the semi-conductor shortage poses no significantly greater issue than those our brands deal with on a weekly basis, it's important that customers are made aware of them," Mr Bartsch said.
"While certain of our popular variants are temporarily in short supply, VGA is in a position to offer customers an array of choices. The situation is subject to rapid change. We are in daily contact with head offices to seek means of improving the supply of affected variants."
VGA says it has been alerted to a slow-down in production of right-hand-drive Golfs relating to the semi-conductors required in the Harmon Kardon sound system and the DQ381 DSG transmission of the GTI.
While supply of the Tiguan 110TSI and 132TSI variants is not affected, including those with the Luxury Package, there are delays of the popular R-Line models (162TSI and the new 147TDI) due to component shortages for its gearbox compounded by a lack of R-Line specific leather upholstery.
VGA has committed to fulfilling outstanding orders before new orders will be accepted.
Supply of Touareg 210TDI variants is affected by an eight-week delay centred on its standard Innovision cockpit.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles's primary issue relates to the Amarok, with numbers reduced by logistical delays. There will be strong arrivals late this month and early next month.
According to the automaker, the T6.1 range is selling out fast. Global demand for the Crafter range, coupled with the semi-conductor issue, means that the Crafter 35 variants will not return in numbers until 2022. Crafter 50 variants will still be delivered this year.
The new Caddy range is on sale next month ahead of August deliveries.
In recent weeks other manufacturers have too announced how their production has been impacted, with Nissan and Stellantis temporarily halting their operations in Mexico throughout June due to the parts issue – although this shut down has not affected local imports.
Similarly Hyundai has had to put plans to launch its new i30 N Line Sedan Limited Edition on ice as it starts to feel the effects of the technology strain.
Toyota Australia's vice CEO, Sean Hanley, however recently said the Japanese automotive giant will be unaffected by the shortage due to forward planning and a reserve of stock.
