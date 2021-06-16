Snapshot Golf, normal wheelbase Tiguan and Touareg affected

Polo, T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and Passat ranges all fine

VGA says current orders will be prioritised over new ones

VW has revealed its mainstay Golf, new normal wheelbase Tiguan and Touareg are the latest car models Down Under to be affected by the global semi-conductor shortage.

The lack of parts worldwide, coupled with international demand, is impacting the supply of some of the German carmaker’s model lines for the rest of this year, Volkswagen Group Australia said today.

If you’re after a Polo, T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and Passat ranges, the manufacturer has assured these are in safe supply at present – as is the upcoming Arteon which will return to Australia in the third quarter of this year.

5 VW Tiguan

VGA managing director Michael Bartsch said that difficulties in obtaining the desired production of certain models were a "fact of life for European importers".

"While the semi-conductor shortage poses no significantly greater issue than those our brands deal with on a weekly basis, it's important that customers are made aware of them," Mr Bartsch said.

"While certain of our popular variants are temporarily in short supply, VGA is in a position to offer customers an array of choices. The situation is subject to rapid change. We are in daily contact with head offices to seek means of improving the supply of affected variants."

5 VW Touareg

VGA says it has been alerted to a slow-down in production of right-hand-drive Golfs relating to the semi-conductors required in the Harmon Kardon sound system and the DQ381 DSG transmission of the GTI.