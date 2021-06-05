Snapshot Hyundai was planning a limited edition i30 sedan but has shelved plans

Delivery times are doubling with parts in rare supply

Nissan and Stellantis announced suspension of production in Mexico this week

The on-going worldwide shortage of semi-conductors has hit Australia's fourth favourite car brand, with Hyundai putting plans to launch its new i30 N Line Sedan Limited Edition on hold as it starts to feel the effects of the technology strain.

Following on from the news this week of Nissan and Stellantis temporarily halting production in Mexico throughout June due to the semi-conductor shortage, Hyundai has confirmed it has had to shelve plans for the updated model as it faces delays in getting hold of parts.

A source close to Hyundai revealed the carmaker was planning on soon releasing the Limited Edition, boasting much the same features as the standard N Line sedan but with the seven-speed dual-clutch as the only option transmission, with prices expected to start under $30,000.

When asked about the the model variant coming to Australia, a Hyundai Australia spokesperson said it had been planned but had to be shelved due global parts issue.

"That vehicle is not being launched," they said.

"We did have some initial plans but they have been put on hold due to the semi-conductor shortage."

Toyota Australia's vice CEO, Sean Hanley, however recently said the Japanese automotive giant will be unaffected by the shortage due to forward planning and a reserve of stock.