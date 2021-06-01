Subscribe
News

Semi-conductor shortage leads Nissan and Stellantis to suspend production in Mexico

Four Mexican manufacturing plants will be suspending operations this month as the global semi-conductor shortage grinds production to a halt

1 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Nissan badge
Gallery3

Snapshot

  • Semi-conductor shortages pauses production in three Nissan plants
  • Stellantis factory to halt work for three days
  • Australian models unaffected

A global shortage of semi-conductors is quickly becoming the most immediate threat to the automotive industry, forcing Nissan to press pause on its manufacturing efforts in Mexico.

According to Carscoops, the Japanese brand will halt production in three of its Mexican plants throughout June, owing to a shortage of the part which is used in a vehicle's Engine Control Unit (ECU).

Electrical semiconductor shortage forces worldwide car production slow down
3
A worldwide semi-conductor shortage is currently affecting the general technology industry as demand exceeds supply

Two of the manufacturing facilities in Aguascalientes will temporarily stop production at Plant 1 for seven days while Plant 2 on the same site will only pause for one day of the month.

The third Nissan plant to come to a halt will be its CIVAC facility in the state of Morelos, also closing for seven days.

In all cases it has not been specified as to which days of the month this will be.

A spokeswoman for Nissan Australia told WhichCar local models will not be affected by stoppage in Mexico as Australian delivered cars come from Japan, Thailand and other regions in North America.

Jeep Compass
3
Australian versions of the Jeep Compass will be unaffected, being sourced from Pune, India

Stellantis is also facing the prospect of suspending production in its Toluca plant for seven days thanks to the semi-conductor shortage, affecting the Dodge Journey, Fiat Freemont and Jeep Compass.

This too is unlikely to affect the Australian delivered Jeep Compass as the models which arrive locally are manufactured in the Indian city of Pune, the only plant for the right-hand-drive version of the model.

Whichcar has contacted Stellantis for comment.

MORE Nissan news
MORE Jeep news

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

Holden and Mitsubishi dealership
News

Reforms to Australian automotive franchising praised by industry

Peak body for Australian car dealers hails new franchise reforms to stop a repeat of Holden situation

an hour ago
Jordan Mulach
Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.