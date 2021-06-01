Snapshot Semi-conductor shortages pauses production in three Nissan plants

Stellantis factory to halt work for three days

Australian models unaffected

A global shortage of semi-conductors is quickly becoming the most immediate threat to the automotive industry, forcing Nissan to press pause on its manufacturing efforts in Mexico.

According to Carscoops, the Japanese brand will halt production in three of its Mexican plants throughout June, owing to a shortage of the part which is used in a vehicle's Engine Control Unit (ECU).

3 A worldwide semi-conductor shortage is currently affecting the general technology industry as demand exceeds supply

Two of the manufacturing facilities in Aguascalientes will temporarily stop production at Plant 1 for seven days while Plant 2 on the same site will only pause for one day of the month.

The third Nissan plant to come to a halt will be its CIVAC facility in the state of Morelos, also closing for seven days.

In all cases it has not been specified as to which days of the month this will be.

A spokeswoman for Nissan Australia told WhichCar local models will not be affected by stoppage in Mexico as Australian delivered cars come from Japan, Thailand and other regions in North America.

3 Australian versions of the Jeep Compass will be unaffected, being sourced from Pune, India

Stellantis is also facing the prospect of suspending production in its Toluca plant for seven days thanks to the semi-conductor shortage, affecting the Dodge Journey, Fiat Freemont and Jeep Compass.

This too is unlikely to affect the Australian delivered Jeep Compass as the models which arrive locally are manufactured in the Indian city of Pune, the only plant for the right-hand-drive version of the model.

Whichcar has contacted Stellantis for comment.

MORE Nissan news