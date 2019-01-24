WhichCar
Takata recall expands – 78,000 more cars affected in Australia

By Tony O’Kane, 18 Dec 2019 Car News

A dangerous new airbag inflator has been discovered, adding even more cars to the ongoing Takata airbag saga.

Roughly 78,000 more cars have been added to the list of vehicles affected by potentially deadly Takata airbags, with vehicles from Audi, BMW, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki all affected.

The Takata recall expansion centres around the NADI 5-AT airbag, a type of airbag that was previously thought to be safe. Cars equipped with this type of airbag were built between 1996 and 2000, and while many have likely reached the end of their lifespan and been scrapped, there are concerns that there are still significant numbers of affected cars on the road.

READ MORE: Here’s how easy it is to have your Takata airbag replaced

The airbag suffers a similar fault to that of the previously known Takata ‘Alpha’ airbags, with unstable propellants exploding when the airbag is triggered in a crash, potentially sending shrapnel into the cabin and its occupants. There is also a risk that the airbags may instead under-inflate, limiting their usefulness.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says there have been at least three incidents involving these airbags ‘misdeploying’, while other incidents overseas involving affected BMW vehicles have seen two serious injuries and a fatality.

READ MORE: Haven’t had your Takata airbag replaced? The state might deregister your car

BMW and Audi have initiated recalls of vehicles fitted with NADI 5-AT airbags, and have even taken the step of buying back cars from owners due to the unavailability of replacement airbag inflators.

If you are concerned that your car may be affected, consult the table below and make contact with the manufacturer, or check the dedicated recall website here.

Make

Model

Years

Contact details for consumers

Audi

A6 4B/C5

A8 4D/D2

A4 8D/B5

TT 8N/1

Cabriolet 8G/B4

MY1998-2000

MY1998-2000

MY1997-2000

MY1999-2000

MY1998-1999

Audi Takata Information Line –

Ph. 1800 856 770

BMW

E46 3 Series

MY1997-2000

BMW Takata Hotline –  Ph. 1800 243 675

Ford

Courier

MY1998-2000

Takata Recall Hotline – Ph. 1800 503 673

Honda

Legend

CR-V

Accord

MY1996-2000

MY1997-2000

MY1997-1999

Honda Australia Recall Call Centre –

Ph. 1800 952 272 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am - 6pm AEDT)

Mazda

Eunos 800

MY1996-1999

Mazda Customer Support –

Ph. 1800 034 411

customersupport@mazda.com.au

Mitsubishi

NL Pajero

CE Lancer

WA Express

CE Mirage

WA Starwagon

MY1997-2000

MY1997-2000

MY1997-2000

MY1997-2000

MY1997-2000

Takata Hotline – Ph. 1800 931 811

www.mitsubishi-motors.com.au/customer-assistance/contact-us

Suzuki

Grand Vitara

MY1998-2000

Customer Hotline – Ph. 1800 777 088

www.suzuki.com.au/airbag_investigation

Toyota

Starlet 3 door

Starlet 5 door

Paseo

Celica

RAV4 3 door

RAV4 5 door

MY1997-1999

MY1997-1999

MY1997-1999

MY1997-1999

MY1997-1999

MY1997-1999

Toyota Australia Campaign Helpline –

Ph. 1800 800 424 (Monday to Friday, 8am-7pm AEDT)

 

