Takata recall expands – 78,000 more cars affected in Australia

Roughly 78,000 more cars have been added to the list of vehicles affected by potentially deadly Takata airbags, with vehicles from Audi, BMW, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki all affected.

The Takata recall expansion centres around the NADI 5-AT airbag, a type of airbag that was previously thought to be safe. Cars equipped with this type of airbag were built between 1996 and 2000, and while many have likely reached the end of their lifespan and been scrapped, there are concerns that there are still significant numbers of affected cars on the road.

The airbag suffers a similar fault to that of the previously known Takata ‘Alpha’ airbags, with unstable propellants exploding when the airbag is triggered in a crash, potentially sending shrapnel into the cabin and its occupants. There is also a risk that the airbags may instead under-inflate, limiting their usefulness.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says there have been at least three incidents involving these airbags ‘misdeploying’, while other incidents overseas involving affected BMW vehicles have seen two serious injuries and a fatality.

BMW and Audi have initiated recalls of vehicles fitted with NADI 5-AT airbags, and have even taken the step of buying back cars from owners due to the unavailability of replacement airbag inflators.

If you are concerned that your car may be affected, consult the table below and make contact with the manufacturer, or check the dedicated recall website here.