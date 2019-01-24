Takata recall expands – 78,000 more cars affected in Australia

Roughly 78,000 more cars have been added to the list of vehicles affected by potentially deadly Takata airbags, with vehicles from Audi, BMW, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki all affected.
The Takata recall expansion centres around the NADI 5-AT airbag, a type of airbag that was previously thought to be safe. Cars equipped with this type of airbag were built between 1996 and 2000, and while many have likely reached the end of their lifespan and been scrapped, there are concerns that there are still significant numbers of affected cars on the road.
The airbag suffers a similar fault to that of the previously known Takata ‘Alpha’ airbags, with unstable propellants exploding when the airbag is triggered in a crash, potentially sending shrapnel into the cabin and its occupants. There is also a risk that the airbags may instead under-inflate, limiting their usefulness.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says there have been at least three incidents involving these airbags ‘misdeploying’, while other incidents overseas involving affected BMW vehicles have seen two serious injuries and a fatality.
BMW and Audi have initiated recalls of vehicles fitted with NADI 5-AT airbags, and have even taken the step of buying back cars from owners due to the unavailability of replacement airbag inflators.
If you are concerned that your car may be affected, consult the table below and make contact with the manufacturer, or check the dedicated recall website here.
|
Make
|
Model
|
Years
|
Contact details for consumers
|
Audi
|
A6 4B/C5
A8 4D/D2
A4 8D/B5
TT 8N/1
Cabriolet 8G/B4
|
MY1998-2000
MY1998-2000
MY1997-2000
MY1999-2000
MY1998-1999
|
Audi Takata Information Line –
Ph. 1800 856 770
|
BMW
|
E46 3 Series
|
MY1997-2000
|
BMW Takata Hotline – Ph. 1800 243 675
|
Ford
|
Courier
|
MY1998-2000
|
Takata Recall Hotline – Ph. 1800 503 673
|
Honda
|
Legend
CR-V
Accord
|
MY1996-2000
MY1997-2000
MY1997-1999
|
Honda Australia Recall Call Centre –
Ph. 1800 952 272 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am - 6pm AEDT)
|
Mazda
|
Eunos 800
|
MY1996-1999
|
Mazda Customer Support –
Ph. 1800 034 411
|
Mitsubishi
|
NL Pajero
CE Lancer
WA Express
CE Mirage
WA Starwagon
|
MY1997-2000
MY1997-2000
MY1997-2000
MY1997-2000
MY1997-2000
|
Takata Hotline – Ph. 1800 931 811
|
Suzuki
|
Grand Vitara
|
MY1998-2000
|
Customer Hotline – Ph. 1800 777 088
|
Toyota
|
Starlet 3 door
Starlet 5 door
Paseo
Celica
RAV4 3 door
RAV4 5 door
|
MY1997-1999
MY1997-1999
MY1997-1999
MY1997-1999
MY1997-1999
MY1997-1999
|
Toyota Australia Campaign Helpline –
Ph. 1800 800 424 (Monday to Friday, 8am-7pm AEDT)