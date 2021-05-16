Snapshot

Details remain murky about the reported quarter mile time

If true, only the Rimac C_Two is faster covering the same distance

Customer deliveries of Tesla’s hotly anticipated Model S Plaid may not have begun yet, but already there are wild claims about the four-door’s performance being thrown about.

Tesla themselves reckon a 0-60mph (0-98km/h) time of 1.9 seconds is achievable – which, quite frankly, is absurd.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

But now, sources from within the maverick automaker are reportedly claiming the Plaid has only gone and run a quarter mile time of just 9.23 seconds.

That’s fast enough to leave a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in the dust. Let that sink in for a moment – an electric four-door sedan is quicker than an eight-litre, quad-turbo W16 hypercar that costs more than the average Beverly Hills mansion.

It’s so quick that the only production car that could hope to beat it in a drag race is Rimac’s multi-million dollar C_Two, which recently ran a quarter mile time, on standard Michelin PS4S tyres, in 8.94 seconds.

The Rimac C_Two

Of course, the Plaid’s time is just an unsubstantiated rumour at this point, and we don’t know what the circumstances were.

Was the car on standard tyres or drag radials? What sort of surface was it run on, drag strip or road? These are the questions that need to be answered before we can start hailing the Model S Plaid as the new performance benchmark of the automotive industry.

But, if it’s all legit, then my oh my has Elon Musk and his team been able to achieve something truly staggering.

