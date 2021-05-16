Snapshot
- Details remain murky about the reported quarter mile time
- If true, only the Rimac C_Two is faster covering the same distance
Customer deliveries of Tesla’s hotly anticipated Model S Plaid may not have begun yet, but already there are wild claims about the four-door’s performance being thrown about.
Tesla themselves reckon a 0-60mph (0-98km/h) time of 1.9 seconds is achievable – which, quite frankly, is absurd.
But now, sources from within the maverick automaker are reportedly claiming the Plaid has only gone and run a quarter mile time of just 9.23 seconds.
That’s fast enough to leave a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in the dust. Let that sink in for a moment – an electric four-door sedan is quicker than an eight-litre, quad-turbo W16 hypercar that costs more than the average Beverly Hills mansion.
It’s so quick that the only production car that could hope to beat it in a drag race is Rimac’s multi-million dollar C_Two, which recently ran a quarter mile time, on standard Michelin PS4S tyres, in 8.94 seconds.
Of course, the Plaid’s time is just an unsubstantiated rumour at this point, and we don’t know what the circumstances were.
Was the car on standard tyres or drag radials? What sort of surface was it run on, drag strip or road? These are the questions that need to be answered before we can start hailing the Model S Plaid as the new performance benchmark of the automotive industry.
But, if it’s all legit, then my oh my has Elon Musk and his team been able to achieve something truly staggering.
Got a tip-off for a story? Get in touch: james.robinson@aremedia.com.au
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
Stellantis gives brands stay of execution until 2031
Marques like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Lancia, and Vauxhall can rest easy…for now
- News
BMW Group: "We'll make 10 million EVs in 10 years and half our batteries' CO2"
The German manufacturer revealed its plans to cut carbon emissions and bolster its number of EVs over the next decade at a conference this week
- News
Australian Hyundai Nexo breaks hydrogen fuel-cell distance record
Rally driver Brendan Reeves nursed the Nexo more than 222km beyond its official range while travelling from Melbourne to beyond Broken Hill