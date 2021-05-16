Subscribe
News

Tesla Model S Plaid runs 9.23 seconds in quarter mile sprint

If accurate, it’s one of the quickest cars in the world

16 May 2021
James Robinson
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid

Snapshot

  • Details remain murky about the reported quarter mile time
  • If true, only the Rimac C_Two is faster covering the same distance

Customer deliveries of Tesla’s hotly anticipated Model S Plaid may not have begun yet, but already there are wild claims about the four-door’s performance being thrown about. 

Tesla themselves reckon a 0-60mph (0-98km/h) time of 1.9 seconds is achievable – which, quite frankly, is absurd. 

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport revealed
The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

But now, sources from within the maverick automaker are reportedly claiming the Plaid has only gone and run a quarter mile time of just 9.23 seconds. 

That’s fast enough to leave a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in the dust. Let that sink in for a moment – an electric four-door sedan is quicker than an eight-litre, quad-turbo W16 hypercar that costs more than the average Beverly Hills mansion. 

It’s so quick that the only production car that could hope to beat it in a drag race is Rimac’s multi-million dollar C_Two, which recently ran a quarter mile time, on standard Michelin PS4S tyres, in 8.94 seconds. 

2018 Geneva Motor Show The Rimac C Two
The Rimac C_Two

Of course, the Plaid’s time is just an unsubstantiated rumour at this point, and we don’t know what the circumstances were. 

Was the car on standard tyres or drag radials? What sort of surface was it run on, drag strip or road? These are the questions that need to be answered before we can start hailing the Model S Plaid as the new performance benchmark of the automotive industry. 

But, if it’s all legit, then my oh my has Elon Musk and his team been able to achieve something truly staggering.

Got a tip-off for a story? Get in touch: james.robinson@aremedia.com.au

MOREModel S stories
MOREAll Tesla stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

Michelin tyre tire
News

Michelin set to make tyres out of recycled bottles

Michelin and biochemistry company Carbios have joined forces to realise tyre-giant's quest to make rubber out of PET plastic products

a day ago
David Bonnici

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.