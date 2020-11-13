This is what the Ferrari Purosangue SUV could look like

Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue, has been stylised in a rendering that speculates what the high-riding Prancing Horse could look like.

Created by digital artist Giorgi Tedoradze, the striking images show an angular, aggressive design with sharp lines and an overall silhouette not too dissimilar from that of Aston Martin’s DBX.

The front fascia is all angles and creases, with a two-tiered theme that sees the sharp-looking bonnet protrude past the car’s massive and vogue front grille.

From the front there are also notable similarities between this rendering and the Maserati Levante, which is fair enough, considering spy footage of the Purosangue at Ferrari’s Maranello test track, taken by YouTube channel Varryx, shows a car shrouded by a combination of Levante and GTC4Lusso body panels.

From the rear, this rendering is similarly avant-garde in its styling, with a huge and aggressive rear diffuser topped by two centrally mounted exhaust tips, which integrate into the car’s tailgate.

This looks exceedingly cool, however, we’re almost certain the setup would never pass ADR regulations – exhaust tips tend to get quite hot, and having something that could easily cause severe burns so close to the boot’s main access point is probably a massive no-no.

The top portion of the tailgate also juts out from the car’s roofline, which is a compelling look, although perhaps a little out of character with Ferrari’s current design language (think Roma).

This rendering also depicts a Purosangue with a decent ride height, which is in stark contrast to the spy shots of the camouflaged car testing at Fiorano, which show a prototype sitting squat and low, almost making the car look like an elongated hatchback or bulky wagon.

Little is known about Ferrari’s contentious SUV, however, we suspect it could be powered by either a version of the F140 naturally aspirated V12 currently found in the 812 Superfast and GTC4Lusso or the F154 twin-turbo V8 found in the F8 Tributo and GTC4Lusso.

There are also strong rumours the SUV will employ a mild-hybrid system as part of its powertrain from launch.

And in a report released late last year by carmagazine.co.uk, the Purosangue could also be the first fully-electric Ferrari ever made.

We’ll have to wait until later this year for more details about the prancing SUV, which is expected to be launched in 2022.

