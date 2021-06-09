Snapshot Toyota will continue to push hybrids alongside EVs

Hybrid sales have now passed 200,000 in Australia for Toyota

bZ4X EV might not reach Australia until late 2022

Toyota says it will continue to sell hybrid vehicles well into the future, declaring petrol-electric drivetrains are not a transition technology to full-electric cars.

The Japanese brand has just launched a hybrid version of the Kluger large SUV for the first time in Australia, ensuring the company now offers a petrol-electric variant of every passenger car and SUV it sells locally.

Toyota’s hybrid sales have now passed 200,000 in Australia, doubling in just two years through a significant increase in offerings, though the company’s first fully-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, is not due here until at least late 2022.

The bZ4X mid-sized SUV will be the first of a bZ-badged – for Beyond Zero – family of pure electric Toyota vehicles.

3 Toyota's bZ4X is the company's first fully-EV vehicle but won't be in Australia until at least 2022

While several carmakers have set future goals to sell only battery-electric vehicles (EVs) in their showrooms, Toyota Australia says the difficulty in forecasting future demand for EVs means its non-rechargeable hybrids will continue to be an important offering.

“Hybrid is not a transition technology [to EVs],” says Toyota Australia CEO Sean Hanley. “It's around for the long term. A lot of people are maybe interpreting hybrid for Toyota is a transition strategy. It's actually not.

“Our commitment right now is we have an aggressive plan we're working towards, which is having some form of electrification across our Toyota range by 2030.