Toyota has released yet another teaser of its mid-size electric crossover, but more importantly, scheduled a worldwide reveal date for April 19.

The Japanese manufacturer says this latest glimpse is of the "preview" concept. It's draped in a blue sheet and next to no detail can be seen.

Toyota is staying quiet on the matter, but we imagine that whatever is under the cover will be Toyota's long-promised first electric vehicle - a battery electric mid-size SUV that shares similar dimensions to the Toyota RAV4.

It's not known yet whether this latest teaser relates to the previously-teased X Prologue. The SUV's unveil is scheduled for March 17 - we expect it to preview the full production example of the forthcoming April 19 reveal.

Unveiling a design concept and subsequently revealing a production example (at the Shanghai show) a month later wouldn't be unheard of.

Previous sneak peeks show a stylised light signature with stacked LED headlights, as well as a swoopy daytime running light that will likely extend all the way from one headlight to the other.

Read next Toyota to expand its 2021 EV rollout

While it’s not cut-and-dry, it looks as though the front end is covered off without a grille, likely indicating an electric vehicle.

Little else is known until the X Prologue debut, which is set for a full reveal on March 17. A further teaser supplied with the image reads “X Prologue – ‘a small’ preview of what’s next.”

Read next Subaru confirms first-ever EV

Timing could point towards the X Prologue being the European-focused RAV4-sized electric vehicle the company previously said was on the way. That model will be the first Toyota to be based on the all-new bespoke e-TNGA architecture.

Toyota is planning on using the e-TNGA platform to spawn a whole range of electric vehicles. It can be lengthened or shortened, accommodate single or twin motor powertrains and host a range of drivetrain layouts and battery capacities. Toyota's projected EV line-up

Planned models include a small crossover SUV, mid-size crossover SUV, larger SUV, sedan and minivan.

Each will receive a different name unrelated to Toyota’s existing line-up, while design is expected to be wildly different to what we’ve come to expect from the Big T.

Stay tuned as we learn more after the car’s reveal later this week.