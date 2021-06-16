A five per cent tariff on UK-made cars coming into Australia is to be removed within weeks thanks to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) made between the two countries.

Australian consumers are set to benefit from cheaper products, including cars and whisky, with tariffs removed for these imports immediately and all other tariffs eliminated within five years.

The deal, struck yesterday on Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit to his counterpart Boris Johnson in London, was the first major agreement formed since the UK officially left the EU on December 31 last year.

According to the Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), a new free trade agreement with the UK will deliver more Australian jobs and business opportunities for exporters.

2 The Nissan Juke is one of the cars made in the UK which could be cheaper under the FTA

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said: “The FTA is the right deal for Australia and the United Kingdom, with greater access to a range of high-quality products made in both countries as well as greater access for businesses and workers, all of which will drive economic growth and job creation in both countries.”

The agreement in principle will become official once the text has been finalised and signed, and it has passed through parliament in both countries.

"Today marks a new dawn in the UK's relationship with Australia, underpinned by our shared history and common values," Mr Johnson said in a statement.