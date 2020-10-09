Volvo to go fully electric by 2030

Volvo is the latest carmaker to commit to going fully electric by 2030, with a completely new family of electric cars that will only be available for sale online.

The Swedish carmaker has given itself nine years to phase out vehicles in its global portfolio with internal combustion engines, including hybrids.

Its transition towards becoming a fully electric carmaker is part of its ambitious climate plan, which seeks to consistently reduce the life cycle carbon footprint per car through ‘concrete action’.

In making this decision, Volvo is taking a punt that EV-friendly government legislation across its markets and rapid expansion of accessible high-quality charging infrastructure, will accelerate consumer acceptance of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Its thinking was also inspired by strong demand for its electrified vehicles in recent years and a belief that the market for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars is a shrinking one.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” said chief technology officer Henrik Green.

“We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only carmaker and the transition should happen by 2030. It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.”

Volvo’s transition to an all-electric range will see BEVs account for 50 percent of its sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids.

By then the range will include five new models across passenger car and SUV segments, as teased in the above image.

The move towards full electrification comes together with an increased focus on online sales and a more complete, attractive and transparent consumer offer under the name Care by Volvo.

All fully electric models will be available online only at preset prices for either purchase or subscription in conjunction with its dealer networks around the world.

Lex Kerssemakers, Volvo’s head of global commercial operations explained the company’s future will be defined by three pillars: electric, online and growth.

“We want to offer our customers peace of mind and a care-free way of having a Volvo, by taking away complexity while getting and driving the car. Simplification and convenience are key to everything we do.”

The Chinese-owned Volvo launched its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge in 2020 and is about to pull the covers off its second BEV, a new model in the 40 Series.

