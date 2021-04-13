WhichCar
Yamaha releases 350kW electric motor for third-party manufacturing

By James Robinson, 14 Apr 2021 Car News

Ultra compact motor design has wide-ranging applications

Yamaha has unveiled its first commercial 350kW electric motor, and it could be a game-changer in the electric vehicle industry. 

Designed for applications in the ‘hyper-EV’ and ‘high-output mobility sector’, the innovative motor has several features that propel it to the pointy end of the current crop of electric motors. 

Operating voltage is rated at a benchmark-equalling 800V, which is the same output you’ll find on the electric motors fitted to Porsche’s Taycan and the Audi E-Tron GT

Another big talking point is the lightweight, compact construction of the motor, which integrates mechanical and electrical componentry into one unit, such as merging the gear and inverter into a single device. 

Yamaha says it has also worked on developing the electric motor’s software so that more than one can be used on a single vehicle. 

While this is the Japanese firm’s first soiree into the industry's highest class of output density for an electric motor, it is by no means the first EV motor it has made for the automotive sector. 

Yamaha has been commissioned by many third parties since 2020 to develop a range of electric motors rated from 25kW through to 200kW.

The manufacturer says it will also use its expertise in casting, machining and assembly to tailor-make the electric motor for clients with specific requirements. 

