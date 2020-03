2020 Mazda CX-8 review

The CX-8 was the first car to be tested under the tougher Australasian new Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) testing regime , and passed with the top 5-Star safety rating.Every CX-8 has the mandatory stability control, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a rear cross-traffic alert, and six airbags. It is a comprehensive package, focusing jointly on crash protection and crash avoidance.Two airbags protect the driver and front passenger from a frontal impact; two more are placed outside these front occupants at chest level to protect from a side impact; and curtain airbags, extending down each side at head level to protect occupants in all three rows from side impact.Mazda calls the CX-8’s auto braking Smart City Brake Support [Forward/Reverse]. It operates over a broader speed range than the similarly named system in the outgoing CX-8, using camera-based sensors to scan the road ahead for obstacles – typically a car that has slowed unexpectedly, but also a pedestrian. It can apply the brakes automatically in an attempt to avoid a crash, at speeds up to 80km/h. The system works in the same way, albeit only up to 8km/h, when you’re reversing.Meanwhile Smart Brake Support system uses radar sensors and a forward sensing camera to monitor vehicles and obstacles ahead, helping avoid front-end collisions from 15km/h or more and includes support for highway speeds.Blind-spot monitoring uses rear-facing radar sensors to check for vehicles at your rear corners that might not appear in your mirrors, warning you of them if you attempt to change lanes.Rear cross-traffic alert uses the same sensors when you’re reversing, checking for vehicles crossing behind you and telling you if you’re about to back into danger.Lane-keep assist warns that you have started to drift out of your lane (perhaps from distraction), also providing gentle steering assistance to bring you back. And a Driver attention alert checks your control inputs over time, warning you to take a break if they become erratic.