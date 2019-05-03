2020 Mazda CX-8 review

How is life in the rear seats? Expand Section

The third row is designed to accommodate occupants up to 170cm tall, which makes it a little tight for most adults. Once they squeeze in though, most people will cope with a 20-minute run across town. Kids, meanwhile, won’t have too much to gripe about in terms of leg and shoulder room, although visibility for shorter bodies is not brilliant, and there are no dedicated air vents back there.



If there’s only a sixth passenger to be accommodated, the third row can be split to allow extra luggage space over the folded seventh seat.



The third-row seats in the GT and Asaki versions have their own USB ports.



The second-row seats are much roomier, can recline 22- and 30-degrees from vertical, and have a fold-down centre armrest with storage and two USB sockets in all but the Sport variant. The middle-row has dedicated heating/cooling vents and independent air-conditioning controls. The two outboard seats in the GT and Asaki are heated.



The CX-8’s rear doors open out to 80-degrees to make getting into each row easier, and to help with loading items through the side, or placing infants in child seats or capsules.