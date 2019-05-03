2020 Mazda CX-8 review

An 8.0-inch central screen, sound system with AM, FM and Digital (DAB+) radio
, Aux and USB inputs, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity for phone calls and audio streaming, and at least six speakers.
Satellite navigation, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.
Rear cross-traffic alert, which looks to either side behind you when you are reversing, and warns if a vehicle is approaching.
Seven seats.
Aluminium alloy wheels.
Six-speed automatic transmission.
Adaptive cruise control, with slow-speed stop-and-go function.
Active safety suite which includes autonomous emergency braking
that works at low and medium speeds, forward obstruction warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, rear-cross traffic alert and driver attention alert.
A head-up display that projects information on the windscreen near your line of sight, including speed, blind-spot, sat-nav directions and Mazda’s Traffic Sign Recognition, which displays the last speed-limit sign you passed.
Leather on the gear handle and steering wheel, and controls on the wheel for operating the cruise control, the sound system, and your phone.
Three-zone climate control with second-row control and vents Headlights
and tail-lights illuminated by LEDs, which are brighter than conventional halogen bulbs and last much longer.
Rain-sensing windscreen wipers, and windows tinted against sun penetration.
Auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
Keyless entry and push-button start
Roof-rack rails.
Electronic stability control, which can help you control a skidding car. All new cars must have this feature.
Six airbags. (For airbag placement, and for more on CX-8 safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
The CX-8 is covered by a five-year warranty, with no limit on distance.