2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

In a C-Class you can choose from a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and two four-cylinder petrol engines that all offer satisfying thrust for normal driving.



Of the three powertrains, the C300e PHEV is the most efficient, with a combined fuel economy rating as low as 2.1L/100km.

Only available as a sedan, the C300e sedan utilises Benz's third generation of its EQ hybrid technology and has a strong 90kW electric motor that propels it for up to 55km on battery power alone. The motor also combines with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine to produce up to 235kW/700Nm through the back wheels via the nine-speed automatic transmission. That means it's quick off the mark and can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

One reason you would not choose the C300e is because like any PHEV you lose all efficiency gains if you're unable to keep the battery topped up. The low fuel economy is dependent on you setting off with a full battery and driving in full electric mode until the batteries run out of juice. By driving without charging the battery, which adds weight to the car, you'll find you may use more fuel than the petrol versions.

Another reason is you may want an wagon, coupe or cabriolet versions that only come with the two petrol engines, which include 1.5-litre in the C200 and the 2.0-litre turbo in the C300, which both have four cylinders.

The C200 uses 7.0 litres/100km on the official test in the Sedan and Coupe versions, 7.4 litres/100km in the Estate and 7.6 litres/100km in the heavier Cabriolet.





While it seems a small engine for a car this size, it uses a mild-hybrid system, which Mercedes-Benz calls ‘EQ’, to provide a power boost similar to 2.0-litre turbo in the previous C200. Unlike normal hybrid systems, mild hybrid only provides additional performance and does not run the car on batteries alone.



The bigger engine in the more costly C300 naturally produces more power and feels very responsive in most situations, with no changes to fuel economy except for the Estate where it is actually a fraction more efficient.



Every Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a nine-speed automatic transmission.



