2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA review

The least costly Mercedes GLA, the GLA180, comes with the 1.6-litre petrol engine, Artico fake-leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, and the equipment in all GLAs.
Upgrading to the GLA180 Night Edition brings bigger 19-inch alloy wheels with lower-profile tyres that marginally sharpen steering, cloth trim, power front seats with memory function (so that you can restore your settings easily after a companion has driven the car).
You can spend even more on a GLA180 with the Urban Edition, which adds ambient interior lighting, comfort Suspension, heated front seats, smart-keyless entry that unlocks the car without having to take the key fob out of your bag or pocket, leather trim, powered driver's lumbar support, premium mats, and a panoramic sunroof.
Choose a GLA250 4Matic and you gain LED headlamps that dip automatically for oncoming traffic, LED tail-lights, a hands-free powered tailgate and rear air vents.
The GLA250 also brings you features aimed at improving its handling and road holding. The most important of these are all-wheel drive (which adds grip when accelerating and improves stability on slippery roads), and adaptive suspension (which can automatically soften the car’s ride over bumpy roads, and stiffen it for better control in fast cornering).
Additionally, an Off-road Engineering Package allows you to soften the accelerator response, and optimise the stability control, for very slippery or loose surfaces.
The GLA250 4Matic Night Edition has all that plus carbon fibre trim.
Additional active safety features are available to each version as an extra-cost option. Called Distance Pilot Distronic, it includes adaptive cruise control, high-speed auto-braking, lane-keeping assist, and automatic control of speed in stop-start traffic.