2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car? Expand Section

The Mercedes GLA’s avant-garde hatch-meets-SUV style means the enjoyment starts even before you get in. And it looks extra cool at night, with ambient lighting spilling from beneath the door handles.



The classy, inner-city bar vibe continues inside courtesy of illuminated door sill panels with ‘Mercedes-Benz’ lettering, more ambient lighting in the footwells, and a slick dashboard presentation.



Even the least powerful engines move the GLA-Class briskly, working well with the smart and decisive seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.



The small petrol is smoother than the diesel, but the diesel needs even less accelerator to keep up with traffic, which makes it relaxing to drive.



The GLA250, with its 2.0-litre turbo petrol, offers you the sort of speed you would get in a hot hatch such as a VW Golf GTI – it’s a lot of fun.



Light, accurate steering features in all versions. There’s a slightly doughy patch just off centre but beyond that zone you get a solid sense of connection with the road.



While any GLA will turn into corners eagerly, the all-wheel-drive models feel more on-rails in the middle of corners. And they thrust out of them more convincingly, using the extra traction of the driven rear wheels.



Because of its taller stance, occupants of a GLA-Class car will be more aware of body roll than they would be in an A-Class hatchback. But the raised ride height is no impediment to handling or cornering speed.



On the flip side, the small increase in ground clearance compared with the A-Class is of minimal benefit. The GLA is suited only to very light off-roading, such as driving on a lumpy gravel road.



Overall, the GLA180 is a talented, raised warm hatch, while the GLA 250 4Matic is a very satisfying driver’s car.