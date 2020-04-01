2020 Mitsubishi Mirage review

Let’s just say you won’t be nodding off to sleep on the run to work in a Mirage. It’s pretty noisy, despite changes over the model life that diminished the levels of noise and vibration through the cabin.



The engine has a real throb to it at idle and when it’s working hardest. It is tuneful – and you might even find its note engaging, concluding that it endows your baby car with some character. But you never forget it is working away under the bonnet.





The seats are not the hip-hugging jobs fitted to its competition and can feel very flat after just a short time behind the wheel on a run in the country. They are easy to get in and out of, though and are fine for suburban commutes.



Interior plastics are relatively hard and unfriendly. That extends to the glossy black trim on the driver and passenger armrests, which nevertheless adds some visual flair.



All the controls feel light and won’t tire you in stop-start running, and the large central speedo makes it easy to avoid speeding fines.

The current Mirage brings modern conveniences such as reversing camera smartphone pairing.