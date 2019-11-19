2020 Fiat 500, Abarth 595 review

The least costly Fiat 500, the Lounge, comes with a 5.0-inch touchscreen, 15-inch alloy wheels, two-tone cloth covered seats and the features in any 500. It comes with the five-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the five-speed automatic gearbox about $2000 extra.
Spending more for a 500 Club gets you the automatic gearbox as standard, plus more chrome bits, sunroof (hatchback only), digital radio, climate control air-conditioning, premium chequer-pattern seat upholstery, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and bigger 16-inch rims.
Pastel or metallic paint, in a whole swirl of colours, is about $500.
The other way you can spend more on either the Pop or the Lounge is to get it in Cabrio (or 500C) form, with the retractable roof - worth considering if you're a sun worshipper. Roof aside, equipment matches the Lounge and Club hatches though there is no manual gearbox option.
The Abarth 595 is sporty version of the Fiat 500 with a significantly more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
The Abarth 595 builds in the Fiat 500 Lounge’s features and adds a bigger 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
smartphone pairing.
The rest of the features give the Abarth 595 a much more athletic appearance and include bigger 16-inch alloy wheels, powered body coloured mirrors, satin chrome exterior trim and dual-tip chrome exhaust.
Step up to the Abarth 595 Competizione and you get an even more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged engine, dual-mode ‘Record Monza’ exhaust system, and 17-inch “Corsa” alloy wheels.
The interior gains leather sports seating, while the exterior stands out over the standard 595 Abarth with Tar Cold Grey powered external mirrors and trim and Abarth side stickers.
Stopping power is increased with four-piston Brembo performance brakes with distinctive red calipers.
Both Abarth 595 variants are available with both manual and automatic transmissions, a convertible version, and an optional 440w BeatsAudio seven-speaker sound system.