2020 Fiat 500, Abarth 595 review

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the Fiat 500 doesn’t feel tiny or cramped inside, or at least not unless you’re big enough to try out for the NBA. Headroom, in the front at least, is more than acceptable, and there’s a real feeling of space created by the design of the dash and the slope of the windscreen.



It doesn’t feel like a Gold Class cinema, but it’s not claustrophobic as you might expect.



The seats are reasonably comfortable without being exactly plush. The (optional) leather seats do have a quality feel to them, as if the raw materials might have been stolen from a handbag factory.



The sports seats in the 595 Competizione can feel tight around the hips for people with bigger frames.



The 500’s ride is not exactly plus Euro style, but it’s not overly jarring or sportily firm either. Overall you’d describe it as better than adequate. The 595 Abarth on the other hand has a more jarring ride because of its harder sports suspension, this is especially the case with the 595 Competizione which feels very jarring over bumps.



The 500 is not a particularly quiet car, because the engine is always working quite hard, but it’s not annoyingly noisy in the cabin either. Overall, it’s a lot more comfortable than you’d expect by looking at it.



The 595 is noisier but in a good way, especially the Competizione which makes some nice noises through its Monza exhaust.



Out on the highway, the 500 can handle our national speed limit with ease, the 595 more so – possibly because everyone drives much faster than that in Italy.