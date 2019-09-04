2020 Nissan Juke review

The second-generation Juke is considerably more attractive to look at than its predecessor, but still has enough quirky styling queues to set it apart from the bunch.

The interior is well put together and has a sense of quality to it. The dashboard is busy in the amount of information it attempts to convey, but it's well presented. There's a small but deep centre bin, big bottle holders in all four doors and a huge glovebox.

The only ergonomic fail is the lack of a wireless phone charger, and there isn’t a suitable place to put your phone while it’s plugged into a USB socket.

Stretching the wheelbase by more than 100mm compared to the previous model works wonders for interior packaging. This is a great choice for taller people because the manually-adjusted seats are positioned low in a cabin with an arcing roofline and no sunroof to impinge on headroom. The front seats are comfortable, particularly the chunky part-leather chairs in the upper-spec ST-L and Ti grades.

The bigger chassis is extremely well-supported, with a firmish ride and lovely body control.

It's a reasonably quiet car. The engine makes a faint three-cylinder warble at idle, but the dominant sound at highway speeds is the wind rustle around the door mirrors.