2018 Nissan Juke scores cosmetic upgrades, Juke Nismo around the corner

Nissan's funky Juke crossover has come in for a light rejuvenation, with the compact high-riding hatchback receiving a number of minor cosmetic tweaks to keep it looking fresh as it enters its seventh year on sale.

The range, now pared back to just three versions (base ST manual and high-grade Ti-S in both manual and AWD automatic) will be bolstered by the arrival of the performance-oriented Juke Nismo next week, and while there are no changes to mechanical fit-out or equipment levels for ST and Ti-S this time around, the visual update should smooth out some of the Juke’s wrinkles.

The Juke N-Sport announced back in July has been discontinued.

All 2018 Nissan Jukes receive a dark chrome front grille and smoked lenses for the headlamps, tail lamps and indicator housings. LED foglamps also equip all models now, while the instrument cluster gets more modern-looking white backlighting rather than orange.

Two new colours join the exterior palette, with Arctic White and Vivid Blue boosting the number of hues available to seven. On the inside, the most noticeable change – besides the ditching of old-school orange illumination for the instruments – is the adoption of new cloth upholstery for the base ST grade.