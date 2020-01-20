So you are in the market for a new small SUV, but can’t decide which you want?

Well, if fuel efficiency is high on your priorities, maybe this list will help. We've trawled our databanks to put together a list of the most frugal compact soft-roaders on sale today, across a fairly broad spectrum. Despite everything here being a small SUV, there's heaps of variety in their size, fit-out and mechanicals. From naturally-aspirated petrols to more sophisticated low-displacement turbo petrosl and diesels, to hybrids and even a couple of full-electrics, there's more than one way to make an SUV efficient.

While these figures, which represent how many litres your car consumes per 100km, may not directly represent what owners experience on the roads of the real world, they give a good guide on which cars sip politely from their tanks, while others take large gulps.

Below is our full list of small SUVs, from cheapest to most expensive. We’ve also included the engine and gearbox of the vehicle - for more information just click their header to learn everything else you need to know.

Suzuki Ignis GL manual

4.7L/100km

1.2 litre four-cylinder petrol, five-speed manual

$16,690

Nissan Juke ST

5.6L/100km

1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, five-speed manual

$23,490

Mazda CX-3 Neo Sport

6.3L/100km

2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, six-speed automatic

$24,710

Honda HR-V VTi

6.9L/100km

1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol, CVT

$24,990

Renault Captur Zen

5.4L/100km

1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, six-speed automatic

$25,990

Peugeot 2008 Active

4.8L/100km

1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol, six-speed automatic

$25,990

Fiat 500X Pop automatic

5.7L/100km

1.4 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, six-speed automatic

$26,990

Suzuki Vitara Turbo

5.9L/100km

1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, six-speed automatic

$29,990

Toyota C-HR Koba Hybrid

4.3L/100km

1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid, CVT

$36,440

MG ZS EV

0.0L/100km

Electric motor, single-speed transmission

$46,990

Lexus UX 250h Luxury 2WD

4.5L/100km

2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid, CVT

$48,550

BMW X1 sDrive18d

4.7L/100km

2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, eight-speed automatic

$49,900

Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4

2.1L/100km

1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol-electric plug-in hybrid, six-speed automatic

$57,200

Hyundai Kona Electric Elite

0.0/100km

Electric motor, single-speed transmission

$60,140

