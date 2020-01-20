WhichCar
The most fuel efficient small SUVs you can buy right now

By Tony O'Kane, 30 Apr 2020 Car Advice

toyota c-hr koba hybrid

If saving cash at the fuel pump is your priority, these are the crossovers for you

So you are in the market for a new small SUV, but can’t decide which you want?

Well, if fuel efficiency is high on your priorities, maybe this list will help. We've trawled our databanks to put together a list of the most frugal compact soft-roaders on sale today, across a fairly broad spectrum. Despite everything here being a small SUV, there's heaps of variety in their size, fit-out and mechanicals. From naturally-aspirated petrols to more sophisticated low-displacement turbo petrosl and diesels, to hybrids and even a couple of full-electrics, there's more than one way to make an SUV efficient.

While these figures, which represent how many litres your car consumes per 100km, may not directly represent what owners experience on the roads of the real world, they give a good guide on which cars sip politely from their tanks, while others take large gulps.

Below is our full list of small SUVs, from cheapest to most expensive. We’ve also included the engine and gearbox of the vehicle - for more information just click their header to learn everything else you need to know.

Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki Ignis GL manual

4.7L/100km
1.2 litre four-cylinder petrol, five-speed manual
$16,690

 

Nissan Juke ST

5.6L/100km
1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, five-speed manual
$23,490

MAzda CX-3

Mazda CX-3 Neo Sport

6.3L/100km
2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, six-speed automatic
$24,710

 

Honda HR-V VTi

6.9L/100km
1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol, CVT
$24,990

Renault Captur

Renault Captur Zen

5.4L/100km
1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, six-speed automatic
$25,990

 

Peugeot 2008 Active

4.8L/100km
1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol, six-speed automatic
$25,990 

fiat 500x

Fiat 500X Pop automatic

5.7L/100km
1.4 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, six-speed automatic
$26,990

 

Suzuki Vitara Turbo

5.9L/100km
1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, six-speed automatic
$29,990 

Toyota C-HR hybrid

Toyota C-HR Koba Hybrid

4.3L/100km
1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid, CVT
$36,440

 

MG ZS EV

0.0L/100km
Electric motor, single-speed transmission
$46,990

MG ZS EV

Lexus UX 250h Luxury 2WD

4.5L/100km
2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid, CVT
$48,550

 

BMW X1 sDrive18d

4.7L/100km
2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, eight-speed automatic
$49,900

2019 Mini Countryman Hybrid

Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4

2.1L/100km
1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol-electric plug-in hybrid, six-speed automatic
$57,200

 

Hyundai Kona Electric Elite

0.0/100km
Electric motor, single-speed transmission
$60,140

