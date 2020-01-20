So you are in the market for a new small SUV, but can’t decide which you want?
Well, if fuel efficiency is high on your priorities, maybe this list will help. We've trawled our databanks to put together a list of the most frugal compact soft-roaders on sale today, across a fairly broad spectrum. Despite everything here being a small SUV, there's heaps of variety in their size, fit-out and mechanicals. From naturally-aspirated petrols to more sophisticated low-displacement turbo petrosl and diesels, to hybrids and even a couple of full-electrics, there's more than one way to make an SUV efficient.
While these figures, which represent how many litres your car consumes per 100km, may not directly represent what owners experience on the roads of the real world, they give a good guide on which cars sip politely from their tanks, while others take large gulps.
Below is our full list of small SUVs, from cheapest to most expensive. We’ve also included the engine and gearbox of the vehicle - for more information just click their header to learn everything else you need to know.
4.7L/100km
1.2 litre four-cylinder petrol, five-speed manual
$16,690
5.6L/100km
1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, five-speed manual
$23,490
6.3L/100km
2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, six-speed automatic
$24,710
6.9L/100km
1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol, CVT
$24,990
5.4L/100km
1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, six-speed automatic
$25,990
4.8L/100km
1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol, six-speed automatic
$25,990
5.7L/100km
1.4 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, six-speed automatic
$26,990
5.9L/100km
1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, six-speed automatic
$29,990
4.3L/100km
1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid, CVT
$36,440
0.0L/100km
Electric motor, single-speed transmission
$46,990
4.5L/100km
2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid, CVT
$48,550
BMW X1 sDrive18d
4.7L/100km
2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, eight-speed automatic
$49,900
Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4
2.1L/100km
1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol-electric plug-in hybrid, six-speed automatic
$57,200
0.0/100km
Electric motor, single-speed transmission
$60,140
