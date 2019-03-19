2020 Toyota Camry review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least costly Camry, the Ascent, rolls on 17-inch wheels and has cloth trim on the seats.



Spend more for the Accent Hybrid and, apart from the fuel efficient powertrain, you get smart key entry, which means doors can be unlocked without taking the key out of your pocket or handbag.



It also has dual-zone air-conditioning, which lets the driver and front passenger set temperatures independently.



The Ascent Sport has a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen with in-built satellite navigation, and a seven-inch multi-information display showing trip information and vehicle settings. It also features a premium steering wheel and gear shifter, stainless steel scuff plates inside in the door surrounds, and sports body kit with more aggressively styled front and rear bumpers and grille.



The driver’s seat has power adjustments to slide, raise and recline.



The SX, which comes with a choice of the four- or six-cylinder engines adds partial leather sports seats (they’re a mix of real and fake leather), LED headlamps with self-levelling technology, LED rear combination lamps and wireless phone charger (for compatible mobile phones).



Sporty touches include paddle shifters on the steering wheel for hand-on gear shifting, firmer suspension, for more stable cornering, high-gloss sports grille, rear boot-lid spoiler and bigger, 19-inch wheels that are slightly wider and with lower-profile tyres.



The SL shuns the SX’s sporty touches and instead ramps up the luxury features.



The wheels revert to 18-inch alloys, for a slightly softer ride and both part-leather front seats are power-adjustable, with the driver’s seat equipped with memory settings. The steering wheel adjustment is also electric. Each front seat is ventilated to help your back remain cool in summer.



The SL also has a 10-inch head-up display which shows driving information such as speed, adaptive cruise control settings and navigation info. The windscreen wipers operate automatically when it rains and the electro-chromatic rear-view mirror dims automatically to counter any bright lights.



The SL also features ambient cabin lighting and sunroof.