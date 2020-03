2020 Toyota Camry review

The hybrid powertrain uses the least fuel, consuming just 4.5 litres/100km in the official test (urban and rural combined), which is less than smaller Prius V hybrid.Apart from the V6, this is the most powerful engine with lively acceleration, so the main reason not to purchase a hybrid Camry is the higher initial price over the standard four-cylinder models.A second reason might be that you intend to use the car mainly on long journeys. The hybrid drivetrain does its best work around town, where it can harvest energy usually wasted in braking. On the highway, it loses much of its efficiency advantage.Another reason might be that the hybrid Camrys are rated to tow only a much lighter trailer than the non-hybrid versions: 400kg total, compared with 1200kg for the four-cylinder models and 1600kg for the V6.Non-hybrid Camrys include a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol version with good mid-speed response, and fuel economy around 8.0 litres/100km.The hybrids use a retuned version of that petrol engine and add an electric motor to produce more power in different driving conditions.The most powerful Camry engine is the V6, which produces decent power, especially off the line, but the power soon flattens out. It falls short of having the performance you’d expect from a family tourer, such as the Holden Calais. The V6’s combined fuel economy is around 8.8 litres/100km.All Camrys are supplied with an automatic transmission : there is no manual transmission option. The four-cylinder Camrys use a conventional six-speed auto while the V6 has an eight-speed unit. Hybrids use a continuously variable transmission or CVT, which adjusts steplessly to the driving conditions.