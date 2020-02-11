2021 Toyota LandCruiser 200 review

All LandCruiser 200s bar the commercial-grade GX rate as Excellent for safety, with head-protecting side-curtain airbags extending past all outer passengers.



The basic GX still rates as Very Good, the key difference being the absence of a reversing camera.



The most expensive LandCruisers – the VX and Sahara – get an additional two airbags, for a total of 10. These are positioned outside the middle seat row and below the side-curtain airbags, to cushion the chests of middle-row outer passengers from side-impacts.



The LandCruiser Sahara (only) gained active cruise control and an active safety suite that draws on radar and camera based sensors. A couple of these, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert, were added to the VX in October 2018.





Perhaps the chief among the Saharah’s active safety features is Toyota’s Pre-Collision Safety System – which includes autonomous emergency braking that operates at city and highway speeds. If it concludes that a crash may be imminent, it triggers an audio-visual warning, pre-tensions seatbelts, and if you don’t brake hard enough adds brake pressure. If you don’t brake at all, the system will brake for you.



The Sahara also monitors lane markings, and sounds a warning if you are drifting distractedly – or perhaps sleepily – out of your lane on the highway. It also warns you, should you indicate to change lanes, if a nearby vehicle is in a blind spot on that side. And a rear cross-traffic alert warns you of approaching cars when you are backing out of a parking spot.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has awarded the LandCruiser 200, its maximum five-star rating, most recently in October 2015.