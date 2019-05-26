2020 Volvo XC40 review

The T4 Momentum is the least costly XC40 spec and comes with the less-powerful 2.0-litre engine and front-wheel-drive. It has all the above-mentioned standard features including cloth/vinyl seats and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Paying marginally more again for an XC40 T4 Inscription brings the same engine but with all-wheel-drive. Seats are trimmed with leather and both front seats have powered settings. The headlights bend into corners as you turn, and the wheel size grows to 19 inches.
Stepping up to the T5 R-Design brings a package adapted slightly for more spirited driving, including the more powerful of the two engines, a sports steering wheel with paddle shifters
and contoured Nabuck leather seats, which provide progressively deeper bolsters each side of you, to help hold you in place around corners.
The wheel diameter increases to 20 inches, with Pirelli V tyres that are wider and lower in profile – mainly for a sportier look, but also adding grip on dry surfaces.
Special R-Design interior and exterior trim including the gear knob, foot pedals, tread plates, aluminium décor inlays, embroidery, floor mats and grille.
You also get contrasting black roof and door-mirror caps, electric folding exterior mirrors, dual tailpipes, while bright lava orange carpet is a no-cost option.Optional extras
There are several packages which add extra features to the Momentum, Inscription and R-Design spec-levels, including the Lifestyle Pack, which for about $3000 adds a panoramic sunroof, tinted rear privacy glass, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System and sportier-looking 19-inch alloy wheels.
The Technology Pack for the Momentum ($2000) adds a 360-degree parking camera, power-folding rear headrests, adaptive suspension dampers, LED headlights that bend into corners, and Park Assist Pilot which helps steer the XC40 into a parking space.
This is also available in the Inscription and R-Design for $1900 without the bendy LED lights which are part of their standard features list.
There also Comfort packs for each version. The Momentum Comfort Pack ($1000) brings a power-operated front passenger seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and mechanical cushion extension for improved under-thigh support.
The Inscription Comfort Pack ($950) adds all that without the mechanical cushion extension that’s already included, while the R-Design Comfort ($900) pack just has the heated front seats and steering wheel.
Volvo also offers a host of individual optional extras.