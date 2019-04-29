WhichCar Season 2 Episode 9 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?
We visit the Frankfurt Auto Show
It's the world's biggest show by square kilometre-age, and we need three presenters to cover it!
Editor's review - Mercedes-AMG C63
Motor editor Dylan Campbell checks out Merc's V8 bruiser up close.
Tesla Model 3 Performance skids
Scott Newman slides sideways in the name of science in a Tesla Model 3 Performance.
Editor's Review
Ever wondered why tyre smoke is white? And should you warm up your modern car? These questions and more answers in our Continental Car Lab!
WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 9
4:00pm Sunday April 5, Channel 10
