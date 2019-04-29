WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

WhichCar Season 2 Episode 9 preview

By Tim Robson, 03 Apr 2020 Season 2

This week, we slide a Tesla, kill all tyres, preview an electric Golf and warm up a Kingswood

WCTV s02 e09

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

We visit the Frankfurt Auto Show

It's the world's biggest show by square kilometre-age, and we need three presenters to cover it!

2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Editor's review - Mercedes-AMG C63

Motor editor Dylan Campbell checks out Merc's V8 bruiser up close.

 Listen to our latest podcast

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S sedan performance review feature

Tesla Model 3 Performance skids

Scott Newman slides sideways in the name of science in a Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Tesla Model 3 Performance review feature

Editor's Review

Ever wondered why tyre smoke is white? And should you warm up your modern car? These questions and more answers in our Continental Car Lab!

WhichCar TV season one review

Summernats 33 - Burnout Championship eliminations

 

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 9

4:00pm Sunday April 5, Channel 10

 

FIND THE HOSTS ON INSTAGRAM

Daniel Gardner @octanedan

Glenn Butler @glennthebutler

Dylan Campbell @campbellsoops​

Scott Newman @addictedtosliding

Andrew Broadley @broads355

 

MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play

 

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

  2. Features