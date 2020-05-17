The Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 sits glistening in Guards Red here at MOTOR’s 2020 Performance Car of the Year testing. It’s got all right stuff on paper: a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six sitting behind the driver, and a sweet three-pedal six-speed manual gearbox underneath.

The long-legged gear ratios, however, proved flawed on the road, leaving the upper reaches of the rev range often beyond the laws of the public domain. Conversely, they should lend themselves well to circuit performance - and that’s exactly why we’re here!

Watch the video above to see Porsche’s howling Cayman GTS 4.0 stake its claim on the MOTOR Shootout!

Race ace Karl Reindler is no stranger to peddling Porsches around a circuit, having previously competed in the Australian Carrera Cup championship, and stepped out of the Cayman with high praise.

“I missed out on driving this Cayman GTS 4.0 recently and it was totally worth the wait”

“For me personally, it ticks all the boxes: it’s got the manual gearbox, naturally aspirated motor – it doesn’t have a huge amount of power compared to some of the cars we have here, but what it might lack in power, it makes up for in every other way”.

“It does everything right. So well-balanced through the corners, it’s pretty hard to fault these things!”

By the time the dust had settled on a hot and dry Winton circuit, a lap time of 1:35.4 was registered. And with that, the Cayman GTS 4.0 vaults into equal fourth place, sharing a time with the deceptively rapid BMW M550i - and just half a second behind the Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

To see how the Cayman GTS 4.0 stacks up against the rest of the pack, check out the 2021 MOTOR Shootout leaderboard, and stay tuned to the MOTOR Youtube channel as we continue to upload a new hot lap video each week!