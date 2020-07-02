We’ve got a challenge for any performance car worth its salt. If you think you have what it takes, it’s time to take part in the 2021 MOTOR Shootout.

What is The Motor Shootout? It’s a no-frills hot lap challenge that sorts the true track heroes from the wannabes.

With a professional racing driver at the helm, we’ll be putting the fastest cars in the country through their paces in a closed course environment.

MORE The fastest cars ever tested by MOTOR

The location of the MOTOR Shootout will be Winton Raceway, with the 3.0km circuit being well suited to testing the current crop of road cars.

It presents a suitable technical challenge for each of our contenders, without favouring one type of vehicle.

The first cars to take part in The Motor Shootout are our 2021 Performance Car of the Year contenders, including big hitters like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, and Audi R8 – along with more accessible and affordable performance pocket rockets like the Toyota Yaris GR and Ford Fiesta ST.

Want to know if a BMW M550i can keep up with a Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0? How close is a Yaris GR to a Merc-AMG A45 S around one hot lap? The Shootout is the challenge for you.

It’s not just our PCOTY contenders that will be getting a track workout, either.

Throughout the year we’ll be returning to the track on a regular basis with a fresh batch of contenders to see how they stack up.

The rules are wonderfully simple. Each car will be given the same chance to perform at the hands of a gun professional racing driver.

There will be two timed laps back-to-back, the best of which will become that vehicles time in The Shootout leaderboard.

We’ll be posting the fastest lap of every contender to our YouTube page, so make sure you subscribe to keep up to date.

MORE The top five fastest Australian cars to 100km/h

Check back here regularly to see where your favourite performance car ranks on The Shootout leaderboard.

2021 MOTOR Shootout leaderboard

Check back on January 28 to find out how the Audi RS6 performs.