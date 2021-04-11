Whenever possible, MOTOR Magazine independently performance tests fast (and sometimes not so fast) cars to discover how they compare to their manufacturer claims, and how their performance translates to the real world.

We’ve begun to see some incredibly impressive real-world times appear over the last few years, so it seemed sensible to begin a collation of our best strip-runs.

Of course, this list will be updated in the future, so keep an eye on it!

The fastest car tested ranked

1st - 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Quarter Mile: 10.88sec @ 211.15km/h

0-100km/h: 2.55sec

Tested in: Apr '21

Shock and awe, as Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S charges to the top of the leaderboard, with a blistering 2.55 second sprint to 100km/h achieved at The Bend in South Australia last week. Say hello to the new fastest car MOTOR has ever tested.

2nd - 2021 Porsche 992 911 Turbo S

Quarter Mile: 10.28sec @ 217.32km/h

0-100km/h: 2.58sec

Tested in: PCOTY '21

The Porsche 992 Turbo S demolished everything at PCOTY 2021 in a straight line. 2.58 seconds to 100km/h is seriously rapid, but the real gobsmacker was a standing start sprint to 200km/h... in just 8 seconds. While it didn't win PCOTY this year, we came away proudly proclaiming it to be the fastest car we'd ever strapped timing gear to, but that was not to last...

Quarter Mile: 10.63sec @ 220.85km/h

0-100km/h: 3.13sec

Tested in: PCOTY '19

Porsche’s 991.2 911 hero is our 2019 Performance Car of the Year winner, and - at the time was - the fastest car we’ve ever independently performance tested.

Quarter Mile: 10.7sec @ 212.4km/h

0-100km/h: 2.9sec

Tested in: PCOTY '17

Though it’s not nearly as powerful as GT2 big brother, the 911 Turbo S’ all-wheel drive gives it an upper hand with traction, and a bloody quick ET. Winner at PCOTY 2017, of course.

Quarter Mile: 10.83sec @ 220.16km/h

0-100km/h: 3.31sec

Tested in: Hot Tuner '16

About 600kW and an all-wheel drive system will get you pretty far, pretty quickly. Our 2016 Hot Tuner winner was able to do just that.

5.5th - More tuned GT-Rs

It was tempting to putthe full gamut of tweaked R35s in this list, but the list would suddenly lose a little bit more variety. However, in 2011 at Hot Tuner, two GT-Rs clocked very impressive times.

Croydon Racing Developments' 366kW R35 GT-R clocked a 11.08s quarter at 207.04km/h, with a 3.28s 0-100km/h.

Whiteline also brought a GT-R, which ran 11.24 at 204.58km/h, with 3.40s to 100km/h. That was with a 350kW setup.

6th - 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus

Quarter Mile: 10.93sec @ 209.58km/h

0-100km/h: 3.18sec

Tested in: PCOTY '17

Long live the naturally aspirated engine! Audi’s supercar shows us here that you don’t need forced induction to run 10s… a 449kW V10 helps, though.

7th - 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo

Quarter Mile: 10.98sec @206.13km/h

0-100km/h: 3.07sec

Tested in: Mar ‘14

In a test up against an Audi R8 of the same vintage, the 991 911 Turbo cleaned up at the strip. It also makes 911 variants three of the five fastest cars we’ve tested.

8th - 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

Quarter Mile: 11.0sec @ 214.1km/h

0-100km/h: 3.3sec

Tested in: PCOTY '17

Performance Car of the Year 2017 runner-up (to the 911 Turbo S) had incredibly strong performance claims… but we were unable to match them. 0-200km/h in 8.3 seconds? We managed 9.6sec. Still incredibly fast, obviously.

9th - 2018 Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS

Quarter Mile: 11.07sec @ 203.78km/h

0-100km/h: 3.18sec

Tested in: June '19



If you think you’re sacrificing too much speed for the sake of hearing an atmo flat-six at full noise when you buy a 911 GT3 RS, you’re thinking wrong.

Quarter Mile: 11.08sec @ 203.43km/h

0-100km/h: 3.16sec

Tested in: Aug '19

The fastest four-door we’ve ever tested. Its looks are polarising, but there’s no arguing with the 470kW twin-turbo V8 heart under its bonnet, hooked up to all four wheels. Dep. Ed. Scott Newman reckons it’s the most impressive and cohesive driver’s car AMG currently sells.

Quarter Mile: 11.09sec @ 208.14km/h

0-100km/h: 3.28sec

Tested in: Sept '18

An ECU tune is all it took for APR to make Audi’s already-quick RS3 faster than a Nissan GT-R Nismo. On 98RON, outputs increase from the standard 294kW/480Nm to 355kW/637Nm, but using E85 liberates a whopping 404kW/678Nm, which equates to 332kW at all four wheels.

Quarter Mile: 11.19sec @ 203.08km/h

0-100km/h: 3.28sec

Tested in: PCOTY '18

You don’t need to tune a GT-R to draw an impressive quarter-mile time. Nismo’s own version does it from the factory. 441kW is enough, right?

Quarter Mile: 11.21sec @ 199.67km/h

0-100km/h: 3.2sec

Tested in: PCOTY '17

Actually, you don’t even need the full-fat Nismo-spec version of R35 Godzilla to run the gauntlet in the low-11 range. The 419kW standard car will do it for sub-$200k, versus the $299k Nismo…

Quarter Mile: 11.25sec @ 209.46km/h

0-100km/h: 3.55sec

Tested in: PCOTY '17

PCOTY 2017 was a helluva year – the Lambo came 5th. Fifth! On the strip, it was a different story, with only three cars (911 Turbo S, R8 V10 Plus, GT-R; all on this list) besting it.

Quarter Mile: 11.28sec @ 203.72km/h

0-100km/h: 3.4sec

Tested in: PCOTY ‘18

AMG’s brutal family-hauler made a strong case to be PCOTY winner for the 2018 reign, but the Civic Type R was just too damn good.

16th - 2018 Audi RS7 Performance

Quarter Mile: 11.29sec @ 202.79km/h

0-100km/h: 3.37sec

Tested in: Annual '16

When we put the RS7 up against Tesla’s Model S P90D, the RS7 came out on top. Elon’s own only managed 11.68s at 184.73km/h.

17th - 2019 Audi R8 V10 RWS

Quarter Mile: 11.36sec @ 206.87km/h

0-100km/h: 3.57sec

Tested in: PCOTY '19

It turns out that, if you take the front tyres out of the equation, the R8 V10 is still damn quick. A few tenths are added to the quarter mile and to its 0-100km/h time, but once it hooks up, the 5.2 in the back does the talking.

18th - 2014 Tekno Lamborghini Aventador

Quarter Mile: 11.4sec @211.66km/h

0-100km/h: 3.8sec

Tested in: Hot Tuner ‘14

Another Lambo, but this time with 525kW and a free-breathing V12. The Aventador, tuned by Tekno, was enough to take out Hot Tuner in 2014, besting a Harrop-tuned Ferrari 458 Italia.

19th - 2004 Ferrari Enzo



Quarter Mile: 11.40sec @ 212.5km/h

0-100km/h: 3.6sec

Tested in: Oct '04

Some cars just stand the test of time. A mid-mounted 6.0-litre V12 producing 485kW helps with that, of course. This car was tested at Nardo, if you were wondering why that stretch of banked road in the image looked familiar.

20th - 2019 Porsche 992 911 Carrera 4S

Quarter Mile: 11.43sec @ 198.66km/h

0-100km/h: 3.42sec

Tested in: Nov '19

It’s not quite entry-level, sure, but seeing a Carrera amongst this company means the 992 is going to be an incredibly dominant machine.

