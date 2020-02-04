2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance hot lap - Motor Shootout

Turn your speakers up and enjoy the sounds of Audi’s glorious 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 tearing around the racetrack, as the Audi R8 V10 Performance turns in its timesheet for the 2021 MOTOR Shootout.

With professional racing driver Karl Reindler at the helm, the Audi R8 was rigged up with GPS telemetry and given two laps to set the best time possible around Winton’s technical 3.0km layout.

The Audi R8 V10 Performance has the honour of putting the first time on The Shootout leaderboard.

With 449kW and 560Nm, the mid-ship supercar posted a fastest time of 1:32.9 at a hot Winton raceway.

“It’s a different feeling to the other cars here, although very similar in lap time to the rest of the pointy end of the grid here,” Reindler reported after his two-lap blast.

“This is probably - believe it or not - the most lively of all the cars that I’ve driven here today. It does move around a lot and it’s got huge amounts of power.

“Even though it’s got the Audi quattro system that we know really well, it has no issue turning the tyres off the exit of some of those corners. I had to be quite careful not to oversteer on power down which is a testament to the amount of power they’re putting out of these things at the moment. A lot of fun!”

High praise for Audi’s enduring V10 supercar, but how will the rest of the field compare?

As the first cab off the rank, the R8 has secured its place at the top of The Shootout leaderboard…for now.

The full 2021 Performance Car of the Year field will take part in The Shootout, with the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro and Porsche 911 Turbo S set to challenge the R8’s reign at the top.

A sign of the times, the R8 V10 was also the only naturally aspirated contender in this year’s field.

