2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: KIA EV9 EARTH AWD

There is no better three-row EV SUV than the EV9 for the price – although you won’t get out of the dealership for under $100,000. And you’ll need to recalibrate energy efficiency expectations, too, because the 2.3-2.6-tonne EV9 drains 25-30kWh/100km on the move. So don’t expect to reliably achieve Kia’s claimed 443-512km per charge.

Size equals weight, and because this seven-seat premium family vehicle is longer and wider than the Toyota Kluger, it’s also considerably heavier. But don’t let that worry you, because the EV9 is actually a very capable vehicle to drive. Sharp and light steering makes it feel smaller than it is, and the chassis has a dynamical fluidity that encourages the driver. The EV9 also rides beautifully, soft yet controlled.

Even in its most affordable Air RWD form with just one 160kW/350Nm electric motor, the EV9 has the performance to handle everyday demands. Opt for the Earth or GT-Line AWD and the addition of a front motor takes combined outputs to 282kW and 700Nm, enough for serious, sub-6.0-sec acceleration.

8

The EV9’s biggest drawcard – once you get past its outstanding tech-themed exterior styling – is the interior. In fact, there are very few vehicles that deliver this much style, space, comfort and serenity, regardless of price.