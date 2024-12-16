2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: KIA EV9 EARTH AWD

There is no better three-row EV SUV than the EV9 for the price – although you won’t get out of the dealership for under $100,000. And you’ll need to recalibrate energy efficiency expectations, too, because the 2.3-2.6-tonne EV9 drains 25-30kWh/100km on the move. So don’t expect to reliably achieve Kia’s claimed 443-512km per charge.
Size equals weight, and because this seven-seat premium family vehicle is longer and wider than the Toyota Kluger, it’s also considerably heavier. But don’t let that worry you, because the EV9 is actually a very capable vehicle to drive. Sharp and light steering makes it feel smaller than it is, and the chassis has a dynamical fluidity that encourages the driver. The EV9 also rides beautifully, soft yet controlled.
Even in its most affordable Air RWD form with just one 160kW/350Nm electric motor, the EV9 has the performance to handle everyday demands. Opt for the Earth or GT-Line AWD and the addition of a front motor takes combined outputs to 282kW and 700Nm, enough for serious, sub-6.0-sec acceleration.
The EV9’s biggest drawcard – once you get past its outstanding tech-themed exterior styling – is the interior. In fact, there are very few vehicles that deliver this much style, space, comfort and serenity, regardless of price.
The front row is typical Kia; two huge screens dominate the dash, providing all infotainment needs and vehicle instruments. Useability is high, as is practicality and storage space.
Judges also commended Kia for providing a sliding second row which takes legroom to limo-like proportions, and for the EV9’s cavernous boot, particularly in two-row configuration. Even with all three rows occupied, the EV9 still provides 312L of luggage space in the boot, and up to 90L under the bonnet.
Kia EV9 Earth AWD Specifications
|Price as tested
|$106,500
|Engine
|2 x electric motors, 99.8kWh Li-ion battery
|Power
|283kW
|Torque
|700Nm
|Transmission
|Single speed, AWD
|Weight
|2552kg (claimed)
|Fuel
|22.3kW/100km
|L/W/H/WB
|5010/1980/1775/3100mm
|Tyre
|Nexen Sport SUV 255/60R19 113V
|Safety
|5 stars (2023)
COMMENTS