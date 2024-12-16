2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: LEXUS LBX LUXURY

It’s tough to translate a big-car feel into something with a dinky wheelbase, and the latest to try is the promising Lexus LBX.

While COTY judges were unimpressed with the lack of legroom in the back, others loved the attention to detail of the cabin materials. The wheel, the stitched leather, the classy metallic finishes, and then the cultured step-off of the hybrid drivetrain and well-oiled feel to the steering felt premium, and that’s a tough trick to bring off in a car with a diminutive 2580mm wheelbase.

On the move, there’s some bump and thump from the torsion-beam rear and the engine can feel strained when pushed. But the front end is secure and the quickish steering is fun in a set of corners.

It seems an almost ideal car for seniors who have downsized to an apartment and don’t have access to EV charging, but want to keep running costs modest. They don’t need to carry adults in the rear, prefer something that feels assured and well-built, and which can undertake a longer drive when required. Does that feel-good factor merit a $12.5K price hike over a Yaris Cross? Lexus seems confident that it does.

10

This is a very clever vehicle that understands its target markets. Can it also be a slightly cynical exercise in leveraging the power of the Lexus brand? Absolutely. As long as buyers are happy in that compact, then there’s no loser here, the LBX more than warranting its niche.

Lexus LBX Luxury Specifications