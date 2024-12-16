2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MAZDA CX-90 D50E GT

In fact it’s been on the top step of the podium as recently as 2021. Since then, however, it’s faced a few headwinds with its product portfolio.

We’ve always loved this clever, enterprising and daring Japanese brand, and so have many Australians, given the success story of Mazda locally relative to other markets.

The CX-90’s proportions are pleasing and there’s a bit of raciness from its statement-making 21-inch wheels, while nestled in its front-end is a classic straight-six – in 3.3-litre turbo-diesel guise – producing 187kW and a hearty 550Nm.

Inside is almost BMW luxe – without the Bavarian price-tag – and there’s a sliding second row, an enormous boot and even plenty of space in the third row. Five top-tether anchorages is also a generous touch.