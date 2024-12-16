2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MAZDA CX-90 D50E GT

In fact it’s been on the top step of the podium as recently as 2021. Since then, however, it’s faced a few headwinds with its product portfolio.
We’ve always loved this clever, enterprising and daring Japanese brand, and so have many Australians, given the success story of Mazda locally relative to other markets.
The CX-90’s proportions are pleasing and there’s a bit of raciness from its statement-making 21-inch wheels, while nestled in its front-end is a classic straight-six – in 3.3-litre turbo-diesel guise – producing 187kW and a hearty 550Nm.
Inside is almost BMW luxe – without the Bavarian price-tag – and there’s a sliding second row, an enormous boot and even plenty of space in the third row. Five top-tether anchorages is also a generous touch.
Yet much as the CX-90 tries hard to please, and much as we wanted to love it, we couldn’t. A lot of that had to do with its in-house-developed eight-speed automatic. A long-term test confirmed our suspicions that this transmission – occasionally clunky and too unsure of itself – felt unfinished. COTY cemented the sense further.
The ride quality is also too firm if you ask us. While the dynamics are decent (particularly for a 2241kg vehicle), the ride lacks the sort of sophistication and comfort you might have been sold with a simple glance at the smartly appointed interior.
With a huge transmission tunnel between the front seats, storage space in the front row is also surprisingly MX-5-like for a large SUV. The rear-seat backrest also rattled over rough roads, while during harder cornering, it’s possible to experience some very unpleasant steering kickback.
Of its redeeming virtues, we love the thin-rimmed steering wheel and driver-focused seating position, the beautifully appointed interior and muscular engine. The cabin bristles with thoughtful touches from the rear window blinds to the 220V outlet in the boot.
Mazda CX-90 D50e GT Specifications
|Price/as tested
|$85,550/$86,545
|Drive
|3283cc 6cyl, dohc, 24v, turbo-diesel
|Power
|187kW @ 3750 rpm
|Torque
|550Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Weight
|2241kg
|L/W/H/WB
|5120/1994/1745/3120mm
|Tyre
|Toyo Proxes Sport 275/45R21 (f/r)
|Safety
|Untested
