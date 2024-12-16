WhichCar
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MERCEDES-AMG GLC43

The most expensive contender at COTY ’24 and certainly one of the most charismatic.

Andy Enright
Let’s start with the lane change test at COTY, which offers no place for a car to hide. Some cars couldn’t jink across a lane and back again without sending cones flying. Then there was the Mercedes-AMG GLC43. At no point during the entire event did it even come close to nudging a witch’s hat. It was that good, with huge grip, excellent roll resistance, meaty steering and excellent electronic driver aids. Nothing could really touch it in terms of feeling of security.

It’s quick too. With 310kW coming from the mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four, it’ll scuttle to 100km/h in a claimed 4.8sec.It’s a blast to drive and it even sounds acceptable given that there’s an inline four rather than a six-pot under the bonnet.

It has some shortcomings as an SUV. The rear seats, while fairly spacious, are hard and fairly uncomfortable, and there isn’t a USB slot for rear passengers to plug a phone into. Some of the judges felt it was too firmly sprung for everyday driving, but Mercedes-AMG knows its target market and they expect cars that ride with some attitude.

Despite it being powered by a small engine, the 43 isn’t short of spirit and personality. It’s an up-and-at-’em thing that augments rather than trades on the AMG badge.

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Specifications

Price/as tested $135,315/$136,815
Drive 1991cc 4cyl, dohc, 16v, turbo
Power 310kW @ 6750rpm
Torque 500Nm @ 5000rpm
Transmission 9-speed automatic
Weight 1900kg
L/W/H/WB 4749/1640/1920/2888mm
Tyre Bridgestone Potenza Sport 265/45ZR20 (f), 295/40ZR20 (r)
Safety Five stars

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year

Andy Enright
Editor Wheels
