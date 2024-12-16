2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: RENAULT MEGANE E-TECH EV60

And sitting on the Lang Lang skidpan, nothing makes a Honda CR-V or Nissan Qashqai look more dull than parking a Renault Megane E-Tech between them. Its fat front-three-quarter stance and sports-car-like, almost tapering rear styling are unlike any other car here. Huge standard 20-inch wheels complete the concept-turned-production look.

By packaging the electric motor, transmission, inverter and onboard AC charger into the one unit - nestled neatly under the bonnet for a front-drive application – Renault engineers sought to increase interior space. In theory, at least.

Open the boot and the packaging advantages are immediately noticeable with a tub-like 440-litre luggage compartment so deep, you can’t help but wonder where the rear suspension goes. By putting the motor in the front – as opposed to the rear, like a Cupra Born – Renault also saves weight by forgoing the heavy cabling and cooling required to connect a rear motor to under-bonnet electronics. The E-Tech, then, weighs a relatively light – for an EV – 1642kg.

Around Lang Lang’s ride and handling circuit, that translated to spry and interesting handling, with modest 160kW/300Nm electric acceleration.

11

At just 4.2 metres long and on a 2685mm wheelbase, this is also a smaller SUV than you’d think, and you pay the price in rear-seat space. For an adult, the E-Tech’s back seat was among the tightest of the field.