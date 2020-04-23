Whether it is Holden, Porsche, or Toyota. Running at the head of the pack, or butting heads in the back, there nothing like team spirit. Add some colour with these cool motorsport-themed gear that have just hit the market.

01 | FEATURED "PRODUCT OF THE MONTH": Porsche 911 GT3 R sim racing wheel ($899 from fanatec.com)

Fanatec’s replica Porsche 911 GT3 R steering wheel is made from aluminium and comes in leather or suede. Features real toggle dials, LED lights and OLED display. Requires Fanatec wheel base.

02 | Group B safari watch ($1711 from autodromo.com)

Autodromo honours the gruelling Paris-Dakar rallies that trekked through Africa with this green-tinted Group B Series 2 watch. It has a Miyota automatic movement and resizeable bracelet.

03 | Top Speed tee ($60 from t-lab.eu)

This purple shirt from UK company T-Lab compares the production-car top-speed records from 1967, 1985, 2005 and 2020 in its graphic. Offered in sizes small to extra-large, all tees are 100 per cent cotton.

04 | Chevrolet umbrella ($45 from shop.hsv.com.au)

Bag HSV’s Chevrolet umbrella, which boasts full fibreglass construction and rustproofing for rainy days in the pits. Spans 132cm when opened. Have it in any colour so long as it’s black.

05 | Gazoo racing beanie ($40 from toyotagazooracingstore.com)

Brace for winter with this Toyota Gazoo Racing beanie, finished in the team colours you’ll find on its WRC cars. One size fits all.

