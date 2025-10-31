Aussie ute owners are being urged to consider a van instead for their next work purchase. The call comes from Ford Australia, as it launches an all-new line-up of Transit vans including a fully-electric model with a claimed range of 307 kilometres and a sportier Trail version with all-wheel drive and extra ride height.

There are five models in the fresh Transit crew, with three powertrains and two lengths, priced from $61,990. Ford currently holds second spot in the van sales stakes, behind – predictably – Toyota, and wants to highlight the Transit without threatening its Ranger pick-up hero.

“If I was a tradie, carrying a lot of things and wanting to be secure, I’d choose a Transit Custom,” said Ambrose Henderson, marketing director of Ford Australia, during the Australian press preview in Melbourne. “But it’s horses for courses. For me, it’s down to what you do with your vehicle every day.”

“Our view is we’re providing choice to customers. So they can choose what works best for them.

We at Ford are immensely proud of the Ranger and its heritage. But the nature of work is evolving, and so are the needs of Australian businesses.”

The new model is the sixth generation of the Transit, tracking back to the 1960s, but it’s hard to pick the visual difference, beyond a flat-bottom steering wheel and a cleaner screen-focussed dash in the cabin.

The new line-up opens with the long-wheelbase Custom Trail at $61,990 and moves through the Trend-grade plug-in hybrid from $67,590 to the flagship e-Transit Custom Sport at $77,990. In comparison, Ranger utes on the Ford fleet are priced from $55,000 for the Black Edition dual-cab, based on the latest driveaway deals.

Ford says the new Transit is built on a completely-new platform that gives the flexibility for different wheelbases, with a choice between front, rear and all-wheel drive, as well as diesel, PHEV and EV powertrains. It said the newcomers are 100 kilos lighter, 50 per cent more rigid and have an aerodynamic edge of up to 15 per cent.

One hidden advantage of the battery conversion is independent rear suspension because of limited space in the back end for old-school – and cheap – leaf springs.

The e-Transit will also help with Ford’s compliance plan for the Federal Government’s New-Vehicle Efficiency Standard.

“Vans, particularly hybrid and electric vans, will be incredibly important in the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) landscape,” said Henderson. “However, these vans will only become important if they’re attractive to the customer, which is why we’re offering multi-energy solutions across our Transit Custom line-up so that the customer can choose.”

Pricing

Transit Custom Trail long-wheelbase $61,990 Transit Custom PHEV Trend long-wheelbase $67,590 Transit Custom PHEV Sport short-wheelbase $69,990 e-Transit Custom Trend long-wheelbase $77,590 e-Transit Custom Sport short-wheelbase $79,990

But Ford admits the Transit only gets a 4-Star safety rating from EuroNCAP, which could impact on government and fleet sales in Australia, even if it has a full complement of ADAS technology.

Product boss Ian Boston, a transplanted Australian now working in Turkey with Ford Pro Europe, said the new Transit is much more than just a ‘white van’ workhorse.

“There is something for everybody. There is utility,” he began. “We also talk to people about how they customise their Transit. How they show their personality. There is more storage in this product. And that came from research from customers.”

Engineering work even includes frontal airbags which fire from the area behind the sunvisors, freeing space in the dashboard for a second glovebox and other storage. But the key is still the big box on the back, with more storage space, bigger side apertures and rear doors which fold out and away from the load space. The floor is also completely flat.

While he highlights the technical features of the van, he admits he is happiest with the new Transit Sport and its potential for lifestyle used including mountain biking and surfing.

“Transit Trail is my favourite. It’s got some really, really great technology. All-wheel drive, underbody protection, good approach and departure angles, all-terrain tyres.

“It’s a blank canvas. We tried to pitch this at a mid-level spec. It works for customers who use the Transit for adventure”.

Specs

Trail 125kW/390Nm turbo-diesel, 8-speed automatic, active all-wheel drive Custom PHEV 171kW/400Nm combined, 54km EV range, eCVT transmission with 3 drive modes e-Transit 160kW/415Nm e-motor, 64kWh, 307km range