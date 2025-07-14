The MY25 Renault Master large van is now on sale in Australia with a newly-streamlined range and a special new drive away price until September 30 for the Pro mid-wheelbase variant.

Competing against other large vans such as the Ford Transit, the Master was Renault’s best-selling product in Australia in 2024. 

All Renault Master models use a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a six-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The engine makes 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque, while its long annual/30,000km service intervals and 100-litre fuel tank will help owners keep operating costs down, according to Renault.

Renault Master pricing (plus on-road costs): 

  • Pro mid-wheelbase AMT: $55,200 ($57,990 drive away until 30 September 2025)
  • Pro long-wheelbase AMT: $57,200

Master standard features: 

  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Dusk-sensing automatic halogen exterior headlights with LED front daytime running lights
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Remote central locking
  • Height, reach and lumbar adjustable driver’s seat with armrest
  • Dual passenger bench seat with fold-down centre seat and seat back table
  • Air-conditioning with pollen filter
  • 7.0-inch touchscreen with sat-nav
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • USB audio input and 3.5mm auxiliary port
  • Glazed rear barn doors
  • Unglazed left-side sliding door
  • Glazed steel bulkhead
  • Cargo tie down points and 12V socket
  • Cruise control with a speed limiter
  • Lane departure warning
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Auto high beam
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Reversing camera

Master options: 

  • Trade Pack with timber floor with anti-slip finish, full height ply side protection lining, LED cargo bay lighting
  • Business Pack with premium dashboard with chrome trims, exterior chrome trims, front fog lights and keyless entry with push button start
  • Left and right glazed sliding doors (not available with Trade Pack)
  • Right sliding door

The updated Renault Master range is now on sale in Australia, with stock now available.