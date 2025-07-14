The MY25 Renault Master large van is now on sale in Australia with a newly-streamlined range and a special new drive away price until September 30 for the Pro mid-wheelbase variant.

Competing against other large vans such as the Ford Transit, the Master was Renault’s best-selling product in Australia in 2024.

All Renault Master models use a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a six-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The engine makes 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque, while its long annual/30,000km service intervals and 100-litre fuel tank will help owners keep operating costs down, according to Renault.

Renault Master pricing (plus on-road costs):

Pro mid-wheelbase AMT: $55,200 ($57,990 drive away until 30 September 2025)

Pro long-wheelbase AMT: $57,200

Master standard features:

16-inch steel wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic halogen exterior headlights with LED front daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Remote central locking

Height, reach and lumbar adjustable driver’s seat with armrest

Dual passenger bench seat with fold-down centre seat and seat back table

Air-conditioning with pollen filter

7.0-inch touchscreen with sat-nav

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

USB audio input and 3.5mm auxiliary port

Glazed rear barn doors

Unglazed left-side sliding door

Glazed steel bulkhead

Cargo tie down points and 12V socket

Cruise control with a speed limiter

Lane departure warning

Blind-spot monitoring

Auto high beam

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Master options:

Trade Pack with timber floor with anti-slip finish, full height ply side protection lining, LED cargo bay lighting

Business Pack with premium dashboard with chrome trims, exterior chrome trims, front fog lights and keyless entry with push button start

Left and right glazed sliding doors (not available with Trade Pack)

Right sliding door

The updated Renault Master range is now on sale in Australia, with stock now available.

