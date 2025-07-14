News
Gallery 1
The MY25 Renault Master large van is now on sale in Australia with a newly-streamlined range and a special new drive away price until September 30 for the Pro mid-wheelbase variant.
Competing against other large vans such as the Ford Transit, the Master was Renault’s best-selling product in Australia in 2024.
All Renault Master models use a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a six-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The engine makes 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque, while its long annual/30,000km service intervals and 100-litre fuel tank will help owners keep operating costs down, according to Renault.
3
Renault Master pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Pro mid-wheelbase AMT: $55,200 ($57,990 drive away until 30 September 2025)
- Pro long-wheelbase AMT: $57,200
Master standard features:
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic halogen exterior headlights with LED front daytime running lights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Remote central locking
- Height, reach and lumbar adjustable driver’s seat with armrest
- Dual passenger bench seat with fold-down centre seat and seat back table
- Air-conditioning with pollen filter
- 7.0-inch touchscreen with sat-nav
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- USB audio input and 3.5mm auxiliary port
- Glazed rear barn doors
- Unglazed left-side sliding door
- Glazed steel bulkhead
- Cargo tie down points and 12V socket
- Cruise control with a speed limiter
- Lane departure warning
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Auto high beam
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
Master options:
- Trade Pack with timber floor with anti-slip finish, full height ply side protection lining, LED cargo bay lighting
- Business Pack with premium dashboard with chrome trims, exterior chrome trims, front fog lights and keyless entry with push button start
- Left and right glazed sliding doors (not available with Trade Pack)
- Right sliding door
The updated Renault Master range is now on sale in Australia, with stock now available.