Ford Australia has added a new all-wheel drive Trail variant to its Transit Custom line-up, with the Ford Transit Custom Trail now available to order. Priced from $61,990 plus on-road costs, the Trail is due in local Ford showrooms by the end of 2025 and is based on the most popular Trend LWB variant.

The Trail uses the same 125kW/390Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel and eight-speed automatic transmission already offered across the Transit Custom range. Crucially, the Trail adds electronically-controlled all-wheel drive – the first time AWD has been offered on an Australian Transit Custom. The brand is expanding the Transit Custom range to enhance its appeal – the eight-seat Tourneo was also recently launched locally by the company.

Its $61,990 +ORC price is $4,000 more than the Trend LWB on which it’s based, however it adds more than just all-wheel drive: 16-inch alloy wheels, a unique grille design, black wheel arch surrounds and a ‘Trail’ graphics pack are added.

On the inside, the Ford Transit Custom Trail also adds synthetic leather upholstery with embossed Trail logos on all three seats – a two-seat layout is also available for an extra $150.

That’s on top of the Trend’s equipment, including automatic LED headlights, heated outboard seats, an eight-way manually adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry and start, a 13-inch touchscreen and front and rear parking sensors.

Options for the Ford Transit Custom Trail include dual side load doors are a $1,000 option, a rear liftgate is $700 extra and any paint colour other than white is also an extra $700 – plus, it can be painted in any colour through Ford’s ‘SVO’ (Special Vehicle Operations) factory paint for an extra $1,400 and offering over 100 colour choices.

The Ford Transit Custom Trail is now available to order from Ford dealerships ahead of local deliveries commencing late this year.