A remaster of the popular Need For Speed Hot Pursuit game has come out of the blue, and should be on shelves in early November.

The original Need For Speed Hot Pursuit was released in 2010, but that game itself was already a re-make of the original Hot Pursuit which involved racers battling against cops in races and high speed stunts with exotic cars around the roads of fictional Seacrest County.

This new 2020 remaster will involve a visual upgrade to take advantage of current-day console specifications and support cross-platform multiplayer so Xbox and Playstation users can play with one another, for example.

Read next: First look at Need for Speed 2021, as EA closes the book on NFS: Heat

Additionally, the 2020 remaster will contain all downloadable content that was optional ten years ago, included with the game. New achievements, enhanced game features and optional higher frame rate gameplay will join the party too.

EA Games has released the preliminary car list and it’s almost a direct carryover from the 2010 game. That means we’ll see cars like the 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640, 2010 Pagani Zonda Cinque, 2007 Aston Martin DBS, 2010 Bugatti Veyron and 2011 McLaren MP4-12C.

It’s interesting to note that a game will release in 2020 with very outdated cars.

Read next: Need For Speed Heat review

PC players will be treated to 4K60 gameplay, while Xbox One X and PlayStation Pro owners receive either 4K30 or 1080P60 resolution. Normal Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles will run it at 1080P30 resolution.

The 2020 remaster is coming to Xbox, Playstation and PC on November 6, while Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until November 13 to buy the game.

Interestingly, that cuts mighty-close to the next-gen Xbox Series X and S, and Playstation 5 releases – yet no mention from EA about launching the title on the all-new consoles.

Is it just us or is this the most half-baked videogame remaster you’ve ever seen? Let us know below.