Project Cars 3 set for 2020 release

Project Cars 3 – the latest instalment of the popular sim racing game - is set to launch later this year, according to publishers Bandai Namco, and will arrive on the current-generation of consoles (Xbox One, Playstation 4) and PC (on Steam).

Building on the success and passionate following of the franchise to date; a swell of new features are on the horizon, and promise a new direction and wider scope for old and new players alike.

An overhauled career mode has been confirmed by developers, Slightly Mad Studios, which will take players on a journey through all ten car classes with dynamic rewards and objectives depending on player difficulty and driving assist settings.

On that note, developers have hinted at a pitching the game at a broader church, citing the perceived barrier to entry of simulator-focused racing games and more casual, curious, players seeking to enter the genre.

Speaking to EuroGamer, PC3 director of production Peter Morris reassured the diehards that the game remains "exactly as sim-focused as it was before", but also spoke of how the team is making efforts to make the game more approachable.

In a welcome first for the franchise; car customisation – both visual and performance-based – also finds its way into the upcoming game; as well as a new online ‘Rivals’ mode similar to Forza’s asynchronous multiplayer time trial challenges.

Two new track environments will also be added, including; the brightly lit streets of Shanghai and Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit.

Gameplay developments include improved post-processing effects, camera shake and motion blur, collision effects as well as new gamepad handling for those racing with a controller.

No exact release date has been announced, nor any word about a next-generation release but we can expect more details to follow in the coming months.

Stay tuned for more information, as we will update this page as more comes to light.