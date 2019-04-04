2019 Lexus RC F Track Edition Australian pricing

The updated 2019 Lexus RC F and the sharper Lexus RC F Track Edition are set to launch in Australia with new pricing revealed today. The new Track Edition starts at $165,690, which sits in the middle of the price range for rival BMW’s M3 and M4 Competition and CS models. 8 It scores Brembo carbon-ceramic 380mm disc brakes all-round behind 19-inch BBS alloys, with a lighter titanium exhaust, and a healthy serving of CFRP across the bonnet, roof, rear diffuser, lower rocker panel, front spoiler, and rear wing.

This all equals a kerb weight below 1715kg, significantly lighter than the standard RC F. Lexus says it’s the fastest car from the brand since the LFA. Moving on, at $134,129, the standard RC F has copped a price drop from $137,739 despite receiving new features and slightly updated styling. MORE 2017 Lexus RC F 8 Launch control, a revised engine intake and some light-weighting (down 15kg overall, though Lexus hasn’t specified a figure) are said to allow a quicker 0-100km/h run at ‘just over four seconds,’ down from 4.5sec.

Stiffer engine mounts, rear suspension bushings, and steering rack mounts, along with a new set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4Ss aim to improve the dynamic qualities of the still-1800kg-plus V8 coupe, which Lexus says should result in lower lap times at track days. But for the ultimate in Lexus track performance, the Track Edition is the pick. 8 Lexus chief executive Scott Thompson says the two variants of RC F are well positioned as a “formidable pair” in the local market.