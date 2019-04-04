2019 Lexus RC F Track Edition Australian pricing

The updated 2019 Lexus RC F and the sharper Lexus RC F Track Edition are set to launch in Australia with new pricing revealed today.
The new Track Edition starts at $165,690, which sits in the middle of the price range for rival BMW’s M3 and M4 Competition and CS models.
It scores Brembo carbon-ceramic 380mm disc brakes all-round behind 19-inch BBS alloys, with a lighter titanium exhaust, and a healthy serving of CFRP across the bonnet, roof, rear diffuser, lower rocker panel, front spoiler, and rear wing.
This all equals a kerb weight below 1715kg, significantly lighter than the standard RC F.
Lexus says it’s the fastest car from the brand since the LFA.
Moving on, at $134,129, the standard RC F has copped a price drop from $137,739 despite receiving new features and slightly updated styling.
Launch control, a revised engine intake and some light-weighting (down 15kg overall, though Lexus hasn’t specified a figure) are said to allow a quicker 0-100km/h run at ‘just over four seconds,’ down from 4.5sec.
Stiffer engine mounts, rear suspension bushings, and steering rack mounts, along with a new set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4Ss aim to improve the dynamic qualities of the still-1800kg-plus V8 coupe, which Lexus says should result in lower lap times at track days.
But for the ultimate in Lexus track performance, the Track Edition is the pick.
Lexus chief executive Scott Thompson says the two variants of RC F are well positioned as a “formidable pair” in the local market.
“Offering a more aggressively priced RC F and a more aggressively dynamic RC F Track Edition is an ideal twin-strategy in this performance-loving Australian market,” Thompson says.
“These highly sophisticated, proudly unique normally aspirated V8-powered coupes have never been better represented than after such comprehensive upgrades.”
The new RC F range is available in dealerships from May 2019.
