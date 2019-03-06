WhichCar
2020 Audi RS models tuned by ABT to 515kW

By Scott Newman, 31 Jan 2020 News

Audi RS6, RS7 and RS Q8 all score a big power boost

German tuner ABT has turned up the wick on Audi’s latest twin-turbo V8 RS models.

Despite having only just hit the market, the Audi RS6, RS7 and RS Q8 are now all available with a hefty helping of horsepower courtesy of ABT’s Power Performance Upgrade unlocked through use of ABT’s engine control unit. 

ABT Audi RS6 AvantIn stock form, all three models produce 441kW and 800Nm from Audi’s latest-generation 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, sufficient to punch even the giant RS Q8 SUV to 100km/h in 3.8sec, while the RS6 and RS7 cut that to 3.6sec, both figures that would be conservative if recent Audis we’ve performance-tested are any guide.

ABT Audi RS7 SportbackThanks to ABT’s engine control unit, it can fiddle with various parameters and coax some extra ponies from the V8, lifting power to a whopping 515kW and torque to a monstrous 880Nm. No performance claims are given, but you could expect a few tenths to be shaved off the 0-100km/h sprint, while reaching the optional top speed of 305km/h will be even easier.

ABT Audi RS Q8Further modifications, including aerodynamic components, new suspension and interior upgrades will be available in due course, but given the recency of the model releases the engine pack is currently all that’s offered.

ABT Audi RS4 AvantRounding out ABT’s 2020 offering is the upgraded RS4, its 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 tweaked from the standard 331kW/600Nm to a useful 375kW/660Nm. ABT has a number of partners around Australia that offer its upgrade packages.

