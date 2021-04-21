2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport price and features

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport has officially landed in Australia, arriving as the first model in a refreshed Stelvio lineup that will bring more safety and an improved set of infotainment features.

The new Sport will now act as the entry-level model for Alfa’s attractive SUV, with prices starting from $69,450.

Launch timing and prices for the wider range, which will include Veloce and Quadrifoglio models, is still to be confirmed.

Power in the Sport is derived from the same TBI-M T4 turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine we’ve seen in other modern Alfa Romeo models, producing 147kW and 330Nm.

Drive is sent to Alfa’s Q4 all-wheel drive system through a ZF eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, and the punchy power output combined with AWD traction translates to a brisk 0-100km/h time of 7.2 seconds.

Inside, the Italian automaker has upped the interior quality with a refreshed cabin and a new, larger 8.8-inch touchscreen display.

Other improvements to the cabin include a redesigned and leather-wrapped centre console, wireless charging, heated leather sports seats, heated leather sports steering wheel, aluminium dash inserts and aluminium pedals.

Subtle equipment and accent tweaks have also been made to the SUV’s exterior, with 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, gloss black window trim, and side and rear privacy glass.

The new Stelvio Sport is kitted out with even more safety features as standard too, with lane-keep assist, driver-attention alert, active cruise control, infrared-reflective windscreen, active blind spot assist, traffic-sign recognition and auto high beam all equipped on the SUV.

With the aforementioned RRP of $69,450, the new 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport debuts with a $3550 premium over the entry-level model it replaces – previously known simply as Stelvio.

Watch for more on the wider 2021 Stelvio SUV range to be revealed in the near future.

