2021 Auto Shanghai most surprising reveals

China’s major motor shows, whether Beijing or Shanghai, have regularly served up weird and wonderful vehicles, and 2021 is no different.

This year they include a Beetle reincarnation, a crossover powered by a telecoms company, a rival for Ford’s Ranger Raptor, a cabriolet version of the world’s second most popular EV, a 400km/h hybrid supercar designed by Walter De Silva, and an off-roader that looks like a cross between a Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes G-Wagen.

Here’s our quick guide to 10 unmissable cars that, well, you may have missed from Auto Shanghai 2021…

Baic Arcfox Alpha A

This electric crossover is most notable for being the vehicle debut of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s Harmony OS operating system. It’s designed to make a seamless transition between an owner’s Huawei smartphone and their car. As part of the Harmony OS Smart Cockpit solution, there’s a 20.3-inch 4K dash display with multi-gesture operation, screen switching and 5G capability.

GWM Baja Snake

From the car-manufacturing artist formerly known as Great Wall Motors, comes this Ford Ranger Raptor chaser. The Baja Snake is an off-road racing interpretation of the Chinese brand’s Cannon ute (now sold here), though like the Raptor it focuses more on sportier handling than extra performance. Co-developed with US tuning legend Shelby, the Baja Snake is heavily accessorised and features a 51mm suspension lift and Fox Racing dampers.

GWM Wey Tank 300 Cybertank

There are two ways to look at this off-roader concept: as a return to China’s bad ol’ copy-catting days or a flattering homage to a much-loved Western 4x4s. The front end makes a strong nod to the new Ford Bronco, while the overall shape borrows from both the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes G-Wagen. And inside there’s more Mercedes mimicking, with a blingier interpretation of the GLA/GLB cabin.

Hongqi S9

A top speed of more than 400km/h and 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds. Bold claims for a boldly designed hybrid supercar penned by car design legend Walter De Silva of Alfa, Audi, Lamborghini and VW fame. The S9 is planned as the halo vehicle for a range of luxury and performance vehicles from Hongqi – a joint-venture brand created by China’s FAW and Italy’s Silk EV engineering/design start-up. Just 99 examples of the S9 are planned to be built in Italy.

Huawei/Seres SF5

We’re not expecting Telstra to take on Tesla any time soon, though China’s telecoms giant Huawei is joining the EV race. Although the company says it has no plans to build its own cars, Huawei will sell the SF5 in its flagship stores and has provided Chinese carmaker Seres with its ‘DriveOne Three-In-One’ range-extender drivetrain. There’s 180km of pure electric range and a 1000km claimed extended range.

Ora Punk Cat

There’s no longer a need to imagine a VW Beetle with four, rather than two, doors. Great Wall’s youthful sub-brand Ora has essentially built one with its fantastically named Punk Cat concept. Even the steering wheel, single instrument dial, seats and two-tone colour scheme are inspired by Germany’s loveable, 1930s Bug.

Polestar 1 'Gold'

Volvo’s electric performance sister brand is signing off production of its very first model in style. Polestar will build a maximum of 25 special edition Polestar 1s in China, all featuring matte gold exterior paintwork complete with matching brake calipers (inside black alloy rims). The hybrid GT, which is left-hand drive only, will end up as the company’s only ever petrol-electric vehicle as the Polestar 2 and other future models will all be fully electric. Polestar is set to launch in Australia during the latter months of 2021.

Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio

The huge success of the tiny, budget-priced Hong Guang Mini electric hatch – reportedly now the world’s second-best-selling EV after the Tesla Model 3 – has inspired a convertible variant. As with its fixed-roof sibling, the Mini EV Cabrio – set for production in 2022 – is just 2.9 metres long and a 2+2-seater. Sold under the Wuling brand that’s a joint venture between China’s SAIC and the US’s General Motors, the car which starts from less than the equivalent of $6000 in China could find its way into other markets eventually.

Xpeng P5

The third car from Xpeng has the distinction of being the world’s first production vehicle featuring an integrated LiDAR sensor. As part of the company’s XPilot 3.5 autonomous-drive system, Xpeng says the P5 features nav-guided self-driving technology that works in cities not just on freeways. The P5 family sedan’s size places it between Tesla’s Model 3 and Model S. In the Xpeng showroom, it will join the G3 compact SUV and larger P7 sedan.

Zeekr 001

This Chinese electric shooting brake has a couple of Scandinavian links. It was designed in Sweden (under a ‘No more boring EVs’ mantra) and Zeekr is a new sister brand of Volvo (they’re both owned by the Geely Holding Group). The five-metre-long 001 features an electric motor on each axle and produces 400kW and more than 700Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds. To be sold in China initially, it is being considered for selected other markets.