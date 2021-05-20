Snapshot

GV70 rounds out key models for Genesis

Two petrol engines and one diesel

Eight-speed auto, front- and all-wheel drive options

Australian pricing for the 2021 Genesis GV70 has been announced today, after the new midsize SUV was first revealed in December last year.

In Australia, the GV70 enters the Genesis line-up as a rival to models the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Lexus NX.

On sale from July 2021, the four-variant range will kick off from $66,400 for the GV70 2.5T, topping out at $83,400 for the 3.5T AWD Sport. (Both prices exclude on-road costs).

In between is the $68,800 2.5T AWD and the $71,000 2.2D AWD – the latter representing the only diesel option in the range, and only the second diesel offering in the Genesis line-up (the bigger GV80 being the other).

Across those four variants is a choice of three turbo engines and either rear- or all-wheel drive, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

16

Powertrains and driving

At the entry level, the GV70 2.5T is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder engine producing 224kW of power and 422Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through the same eight-speed automatic as featured in each GV70 variant.

Stepping up to the GV70 2.5T AWD offers the same package but with the addition of electronically controlled all-wheel drive.

In the GV70 2.2D AWD, motivation is supplied by an all-aluminium 2.2-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder engine producing 154kW and 440Nm, again matched to that eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive system.

At the top of the range is the GV70 3.5T AWD Sport, its 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 pushing 279kW and 530Nm to the all-wheel drive system – and with the benefit of an electro-mechanical limited-slip differential at the rear.

16

Local fuel consumption and performance figures are still to be confirmed, but earlier international specs pointed to a 0-100km/h time of 5.1 seconds for the hero V6 model.

We’ll update this section when we know more on the above.

The 2.5- and 2.2-litre models ride on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/55R19 Michelin tyres, while the 3.5T gets 21-inch alloys. Every model except the 2.2D gets a space-saver spare, with that variant instead getting a Tyre Mobility Kit (an air compressor with an integrated bottle of sticky sealant).

Towing capacity is rated at 2200kg, braked, across the range. Although not confirmed, unbraked capacity is likely 750kg.

Storage space in the rear is listed at 542 litres with the rear seats up, growing to 1678 litres when folded.

16

Safety

The GV70 is equipped with eight airbags as standard, including a centre-side airbag between the front seats.

An ANCAP crash safety test rating has not yet been announced.



The full list of safety features includes:

8 Airbags - including front centre side airbag

Active Bonnet

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist - Rear/Side (BCA-R/S)

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW), including:

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), including:

Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist detection

Junction Turning/Junction Crossing function

Lane-Change Oncoming/Side function

Evasive Steering Assist function

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Road-Edge (LKA-L/R)

Multi Collision Brake (MCB)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Rear Occupant Warning (ROW)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC), including:

Stop & Go function

Surround View Monitor (SVM) w/ 3D surround view

Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)

16

Features

As standard, each GV70 is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an acoustic laminated windshield and front door glass, leather-appointed seats and stitched leather-appointed dashboard and door trims. Adjustable ambient lighting is also standard.

Comfort and convenience equipment includes 12-way power-adjusted front seats with heating and ventilation, manually-reclining rear seats, remote start via Smart Key, a power-operated tailgate with hands-free opening, and manual sunshades for the rear doors.

Infotainment is covered through a 14.5-inch touch-screen display, navigation with Augmented Reality (AR) view function and live traffic updates, integrated controller with handwriting recognition, digital radio (DAB+), and Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto compatibility.

In a win for smart product planning, a handful of items were previously announced as optional extras, but are now standard equipment. Those include two-driver memory positions for the driver’s seat, along with a power-adjusted tilting and telescopic steering column, fingerprint authentication, and puddle lamps with the Genesis logo.

16

Optional extras still exist, of course, in the form of the $4500 Sport Line (2.5T and 2.2D models) and $11,000 Luxury packages (2.5T and 2.2D models, $6600 on the 3.5T).

For the Sport Line, that means an upgrade to 19-inch Sport Line alloy wheels, sports brakes, larger dual exhaust finishers and a Sport+ driving mode (for 2.5T and 3.5T models only).

The Sport Line pack also gets a styling kit that includes front and rear bumpers, gloss-black sport radiator grille, front skid plate and roof rails, and a dark chrome treatment to the radiator grille surround and window frame trims.

In the cabin, the Sport Line pack adds Nappa Leather- and suede-appointed sport seats, and a suede trim to the headlining and pillars. There’s also a sports steering wheel, sports alloy pedals, sports aluminium trim, and sports gauges for oil temperature, torque and turbo boost.

16

Opt for the Luxury pack and there’s even more Nappa Leather in the cabin, along with a quilted seat pattern and 3D-effect backlit trim.

The Luxury also gets a 12.3-inch full screen Instrument Cluster with 3D function, a head-up display, and a 1050W 16-speaker Lexicon sound system from Harman Audio.

The list of Luxury elements continues with the Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) system, an 18-way adjustable driver’s seat, an ergo-motion massage function for driver’s seat, a passenger seat walk-in switch, a heated steering wheel and second-row seats, and three-zone climate control.

Finally, the Luxury pack offers additional safety features in the form of Forward Attention Warning (FAW) and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist - Rear (PCA-R) systems.

Ownership

Included ownership features

Warranty - 5 Year / Unlimited km

Complimentary Scheduled Servicing - 5 Year / 75,000 km

Genesis To You - 5 Year / Unlimited km

(Concierge Service and Courtesy Vehicle Service)

(Concierge Service and Courtesy Vehicle Service) Valet Service - 5 Year / Unlimited km

(Free collection and return of vehicle for schedule maintenance and warranty services)

(Free collection and return of vehicle for schedule maintenance and warranty services) 24/7 Roadside Assistance - 5 Year / Unlimited km

2021 Genesis GV70 pricing and features

GV70 2.5T petrol FWD - $66,400

GV70 2.5T petrol AWD - $68,800

GV70 2.2D diesel AWD - $71,800

GV70 3.5T petrol AWD - $83,400

MORE GV70 news and reviews